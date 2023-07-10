Many working individuals and families striving to simply make ends meet believe there’s no chance of home ownership in their future.
Creative Compassion Inc. is working to change that.
“All the ones we help are working folks,” said Mark Baldwin, deputy director of the organization that’s been helping lower-income individuals and families realize the American dream since 1989. “They’re either working or retired.”
Based in Crossville, Creative Compassion works to secure no- or low-interest loans to build or buy homes. Government-issued grants from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the U.S. Housing and Urban Development help Creative Compassion fund construction and gives buyers access to money for down payments.
“We’re getting people who are approved for $200,000, and they’re coming to us,” Baldwin said. “You just can’t build for $200,000 anymore.”
As part of National Home Ownership Month in June, Baldwin and Janie Burgess, the agency’s chief financial officer, took a small delegation on a tour of homes built or renovated by Creative Compassion.
The homes toured dot many subdivisions and neighbors in and around Crossville. Homeowners include military veterans, retirees, pharmacy technicians and hospital workers.
Baldwin said even business owners have been eligible for Creative Compassion’s help.
“They have their own business, but it’s hard to get a mortgage the traditional way,” he added.
One repair job shown during the tour was a Habitat for Humanity home that had been built a number of years ago. Creative Compassion worked with the homeowner to replace the roof.
“We approved the family for a 0% interest loan,” Baldwin said. “We will complete 11 such repairs in 2023.”
Other homes toured were those built by Creative Compassion. With a developer and builder on staff, Creative Compassion has no bidding process.
Clients must meet income guidelines established by state and federal agencies. Bill Lord, THDA director of community housing, said that amount is 80% or below of the county’s median income.
After approval, Baldwin said mortgage financing is put into place. Creative Compassion does not handle mortgages. Instead, it helps bring together potential homeowners and lenders. Many homeowners utilize USDA financing, which is specific to rural homebuyers and offers 100% financing for those without large cash assets.
At the final site, those on the tour were introduced to builder and construction supervisor Tony Schubert, who is in the midst of building a spec home, something unique to the Creative Compassion concept.
Baldwin said it was prompted by a deal the agency was able to make on a bigger strip of land, rather than single-home properties it usually deals with. One home has been completed and has an owner. Schubert will begin building a third home on the land after the one under construction is complete.
“Tony also builds homes in Fairfield Glade,” Baldwin said. “Sometimes, ours are just scaled-down versions of those.”
Creative Compassion Inc. is headquartered at 20 Penny Lane, Crossville. Stop by the office, call 931-456-6654, email director@creativecompassioninc.com or visit www.ccihomes.org for more information.
“We try to tell people who are reluctant to come in, let us see what we can do for you,” Baldwin said.
