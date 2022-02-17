Creative Compassion, Inc. is looking for would-be homeowners to take part in their $640,000 HOME grant this year.
“That is to build four new homes, modest homes, for low-income individuals or families in Cumberland County,” said Sarah Halcott, executive director.
Halcott also announced the organization had welcomed it’s first deputy director, Mark Baldwin.
The federal grant is administered by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The goal of the grant is to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing in the U.S.
“We’ve been getting these grants since 1992,” Halcott said. “As far as I know, this is the largest grant we have received.”
Creative Compassion, Inc. has served Cumberland County since 1989. First, they offered technical assistance to other nonprofits in the community. In 1992, they built their first house, using a HOME grant from THDA. This program continues 30 years later.
Since then, they have build 114 single-family homes, including 107 homes in Cumberland County, with more than $9 million in homes built. They have also built homes in Putnam County, Fentress County and Overton County. The homes range from 1,100 square feet to 1,680 square feet and meet energy efficient standards to save homeowners on energy bills long term.
“We’re really excited to build these homes. We have one ready to start as soon as we can,” Halcott said.
They are always seeking applicants. There are income limits, and those vary depending on the size of the household.
“We also help people qualify for mortgages to buy homes,” Halcott said. “A lot of those families are being priced out of the market. They will have the option to turn back to us to build them a house.
“There’s such a need right now. Since the crash (2009), we haven’t picked up in new build activity that we had before. And we have more people moving here all the time.”
Baldwin said, “If we hadn’t received this grant, the money would have gone to larger cities instead of our community.”
Creative Compassion employs a general contractor who oversees construction of homes and hires licensed subcontractors. Owners put in sweat equity and the organization can refer the buyers for homebuyer education.
Creative Compassion does have some property available for home construction on Jesse Loop off Hwy. 127 S. However, Halcott said they work with buyers to find suitable land in the part of the county they want to live, such as a specific school zone.
“We want to put homes where they will fit in. We try to fit our houses in to established subdivisions,” Halcott said.
Baldwin is excited to join Creative Compassion as the first deputy director of the organization.
Halcott said, “I became executive director in 2017, and I’ve known that we needed one since 2018.”
The board agreed and, in October, granted permission for Halcott to start looking for someone who could help with community outreach and fundraising.
Baldwin was introduced to Creative Compassion, Inc. while working at TAP Publishing. A colleague had purchased a house through the organization and returned to serve on their board later. He encouraged Baldwin to learn more about their work.
When Halcott described the type of person she was looking for — a person who was extroverted, community-minded — Baldwin thought he fit the description.
Halcott agreed and interviewed him a few days later.
“We both came to the same conclusion, and I’ve been really impressed with his work,” Halcott said.
Baldwin has stepped down from the board since taking the position.
Among Baldwin’s first tasks was the creation of a monthly newsletter. The first went out the first of February.
“We want to make sure everyone knows who we are and what we do,” Baldwin said.
Halcott is looking to engage donors to support not just the home building program, but other programs that support homeowners and renters.
A new program launched in January helps individuals with rent, mortgage or utility assistance.
“We’ve already helped seven households this month,” Halcott said. “We need donations for that if we want to keep it going.”
Baldwin said, “There will always bee a need for that.”
The program offers up to two months of assistance to help people over a “bump,” Halcott explained.
“They have a one-time circumstance,” she said.
Illness or an unexpected bill can stress family budgets and cause people to get behind, Baldwin said. They may need help just paying one bill or a part of a bill.
The agency applied and received funding from the United Fund of Cumberland County to help launch the program.
Creative Compassion also has a program to assist with home repairs.
“That always needs funding,” Halcott said.
There are also grant funds available to assist veterans with home repairs, thanks to the Home Depot Foundation.
“That is specifically to help rural, low-income veterans,” Halcott said. “We would love to apply again if we get more applications.”
The two also want to increase the organization’s volunteer base to help with making repairs at affordable prices.
“We do more than home building,” Baldwin said. “The stories we get from the people we have helped — it’s really cool.”
Learn more about Creative Compassion, Inc. at ccihomes.org.
