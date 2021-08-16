A Crossville man faces two felony and other charges after Crossville Police responded to a report of a hit/skip crash and later learned the suspect had allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman.
Triston Monroe King, 24, 33 Mountain Village Lane, is charged with attempted kidnapping, felony aggravated domestic assault, preventing another from dialing 911 and leaving the scene of a traffic crash.
Police responded to the area of Jan’s Liquor and found a victim in a vehicle who reported a man she had been involved with in a romantic relationship had rammed the car she was riding.
She told police the man then attempted “to grab her and pull her out of the car, saying, ‘You’re coming with me.’”
The driver of the car called 911, and the suspect got into a Dodge Caravan and fled the scene, according to Ptl. Samantha Seay’s report.
Seay responded to the area of St. Alphonsus Way on a report of a man running down Sparta Dr., away from the scene. She took King into custody.
King told her he “accidentally backed into another vehicle and left the scene because he did not want to get into trouble.”
King was taken to the Justice Center, where he was booked on the charges and placed under bond.
