A single vehicle crash on a bridge over the Clifty River in western Cumberland County resulted in injuries to one person and the driver facing charges, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.
Justin David Walker, 35, 4891 Harris Place, Greenwood, IN, is charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and no proof of insurance. He was placed under $10,000 bond.
Deputy Elijah Tollett wrote he responded to a report of a crash with injuries and arrived to find a vehicle had traveled over the side of the bridge and landed on its side. A passenger in the car, Keisha Riddle, was injured and was taken to Cumberland Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.
After conducting an investigation of what led up to the crash, Walker was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked on the charges. He will make an appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.