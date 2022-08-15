The Crossville Police Department has three new police officers who have taken their oaths of office.
Jacklyn Grant, Gage Gunnels and Jessie Henson were sworn in as the newest additions to the Crossville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1, at 8:15 a.m.
The ceremony took place in the Crossville City Courtroom of the Crossville Police Department, with Crossville City Judge Ivy Gardner Mayberry issuing the oaths of office to the three new recruits.
The new officers will begin their field training program immediately and will attend their Tennessee Police Academy in the coming year.
“I’m pleased to welcome Officers Grant, Gunnels and Henson proudly into our family,” said Chief Jessie Brooks.
“With many agencies struggling to find good, professional candidates, we are very proud that we have built a department that has attracted the best candidates.”
Call the Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231 for more information.
