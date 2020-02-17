The Crossville Police Department is looking for two individuals charged with criminal simulation and theft.
The department is looking for Justin Sizemore and John Graf. Both individuals have outstanding warrants for their arrest on file with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
A press release from the Crossville Police Department says the two suspects attempted to cash counterfeit checks at Cumberland County Bank on Elmore Rd. and First National Bank on Main St.
Sizemore cashed a check for $2,210 from Innovative Restorations and a check for $1,775 from Otto Builders Inc.
The banks refused to cash both checks made out to John Graf after tellers became suspicious that the checks were counterfeit.
Det. Jon Tollett with the Crossville Police Department gathered information to identify the subjects, and warrants have been signed. Sizemore faces charges of criminal simulation and theft, while Graf is charged with criminal simulation.
Officers caution the public to notify police of the subjects’ location, and do not attempt to apprehend them.
The department also urges any businesses who routinely cash payroll and other business checks to verify suspicious checks with the named business before cashing them.
