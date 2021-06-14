A quickly assembled manhunt did not produce a suspect wanted for the late Saturday night holdup of a Crossville convenience store. An ambulance was called for one person at the scene of the incident.
Crossville Police have been working around the clock to identify and locate the man who entered the Miller Mart at the intersection of Miller Ave. and Old Lantana Rd. between 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday.
At deadline, no report or information was available but this is what is known at this time.
A man described as being about 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing — possibly a dark green hoodie — and armed with a handgun entered the store. It is not known at this time if the man had accomplices or if he fled with the store’s receipts.
Police believe the man fled on foot, and one officer reported seeing a man with something in his hands running into the wooded area behind Martin Elementary School.
Police officers quickly set up a perimeter from Justice St. to Stanley St., Miller Ave. to Old Lantana Rd. while other officers launched a foot search. At least one tracking dog was seen working in the area.
While this was going on, detectives reviewed a surveillance tape from the store and obtained a clothing description of the suspect.
Over an hour after the incident was reported, an ambulance was dispatched to the Miller Mart for a man who suffered a shoulder injury while being assaulted.
It is not known if it was a store employee or a witness to the incident.
Police continued their search of the area on Sunday and evidence may have been recovered during the ongoing investigation.
A police report of the incident was expected to be released late Monday or Tuesday morning.
