The Crossville Police Department recently recognized several officers and a civilian staff member.
Awards presented were Officer of the Month honors, a civilian certificate of appreciation for outstanding job performance, and Tennessee Highway Safety Office recognition.
“Our staff demonstrates every single day how special they are,” said Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks. “Many like these often go that extra mile.”
Officers of the month were recognized for their efforts and going above and beyond what is required in their job descriptions, as well as going the extra mile to help protect the citizens of the community.
The THSO honorees were also recognized at the December THSO meeting, for their individual awards.
“They are a shining example of why we are a success,” Brooks said of those honored.
