In a private ceremony held at the police department, officers and staff were recognized with a host of honors and awards by Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks.
A public ceremony was not possible because of the onset of COVID-19 cases in the community.
Twelve members of the department were recognized “for exemplary service.” They are:
•Officer Ethan Wilson, 2020 Officer of the Year, Officer of the Month in June, September, October and March 2021.
•K9 Officer Chrystal Massey, 2020 Officer of the Year, 2020 DUI Enforcement Award, second place.
•Officer Nick Sherrill, 2020 DUI Enforcement, first place; Occupant Protection Award, first place; 2020 Speed Enforcement Award, second place; Life Saver Award, third place; Officer of the Month in January and March, 2021.
•Officer Keith Sadula, 2020 Speed Enforcement Award, third place; Officer of the Month in January and March 2021.
•Officer Joel Stevens, 2020 Occupant Protection Award, third place.
•K9 Officer Josh Mangas, Officer of the Month in July.
•K9 Sgt. Jared South, Officer of the Month September.
•Lt. Dustin Lester, Life Saver Award.
•VIP Jerry Wells, certificate of appreciation.
2020 Service Awards were presented to the following:
Officer Mitch Phipps, ten years’ service; Sgt. Jake Brink, five years’ service; Sgt. Jared South, five years’ service.
“The dedication of all these department members is a shining example of teamwork, community care and professionalism,” said Chief Brooks. “All of these police professionals are to be commended and they are recognized for their extraordinary efforts with the utmost appreciation of the city of Crossville Police Department.
“Their individual recognition may have taken a while to be presented but they are valued every day.”
