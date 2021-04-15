A veteran Crossville Police Department officer has been suspended without pay following his arrest last week on a charge of driving under the influence, according to court records and Police Chief Jessie Brooks.
Terry Alan Graham, 45, is charged with the single misdemeanor count following a traffic stop April 11 at 2:45 a.m. Graham was stopped driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at a high rate of speed on West Ave.
The officer who stopped the vehicle did not know who the driver was until the officer approached the motorist. When city officers realized who was behind the wheel, the decision was made to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol to assist in the investigation.
TPH Trooper Sgt. Jeff Brown then arrived on the scene, administered a field sobriety test and had a blood/alcohol test taken.
Graham was booked at the Justice Center and later released under $1,000 bond. He had a hearing date scheduled for June 11 in General Sessions Court but could appear prior to that date.
This week Brooks said Graham, who is a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Martin Elementary, has been suspended without pay pending outcome of the case.
Brooks expressed disappointment in one of his officers “making one bad decision.”
“We just can’t condone that bad decision,” Brooks said. “These officers have worked so hard to improve the image of the department. I certainly hope this doesn’t cast a bad reflection on the officers in the department.”
Recognizing Graham is presumed innocent, the department will not make any additional decisions on Graham’s status until the court case is concluded.
