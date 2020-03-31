Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks recently honored officers Chrystal Massey, Keith Sadula and Tyrel Lorenz as January Officer of the Month.
The trio received their awards during a ceremony at the Crossville Police Department, 115 Henry St.
“The actions and quick-thinking of these officers are a shining example of teamwork, community care and professionalism,” Brooks said. “Their efforts resulted in the capture of an armed burglar, the recovery of stolen items, including a firearm, and solved multiple burglaries.”
He added, “All three of these police professionals are to be commended and were recognized for their efforts with the issuance of the Crossville Police Department’s Officer of the Month Award for January 2020.”
Massey, Sadula and Lorenz received recognition for their efforts on Jan. 6, when Sadula observed a suspicious vehicle, occupied by an unknown male, sitting in the Disabled American Veterans parking lot on Sparta Drive. As he approached the subject, the vehicle sped away in a reckless manner, resulting in several dangerous traffic infractions.
Sadula gave chase, quickly assisted by Massey and Lorenz. The suspect drove to the area of Maranatha Trailer Park, where he left the vehicle and fled on foot, at which time Sadula observed a firearm in the suspect’s hand.
The suspect dropped the weapon when ordered, but continued to flee into the icy cold water of the nearby Obed River in an attempt to elude capture.
Without hesitation, Sadula leapt into the river in pursuit, capturing and taking control of the suspect, who continued to resist. Lorenz, who arrived shortly afterward, also entered the water to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.
While the suspect was being escorted back to Sadula’s patrol vehicle, for transport, Massey began an inventory of the suspect’s vehicle, where she recovered several stolen items from multiple burglaries that had just occurred.
Massey was able to link the items to their owners and solved burglaries that hadn’t even been reported at the time of the arrest.
The firearm, which the suspect possessed when he exited the vehicle, was among the items reported as stolen.
