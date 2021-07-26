The number of active cases of COVID-19 has increased in Cumberland County over the past month.
Thursday, Cumberland County reported 62 active cases — 30 cases more than reported on July 16.
The increase comes as the delta COVID-19 variant is spreading across the state and the nation.
According to media reports of her Friday press briefing, Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey said COVID-19 hospitalizations “have been going the wrong direction” and that almost all hospital cases in the most recent uptick in active cases in the state have been among people who have not been vaccinated.
Piercey said the delta variant has a strong hold in the Memphis and Shelby County area and is the predominant strain responsible for new cases in the state. The delta variant is more contagious, she said.
While the number of cases have returned to the levels reported in May, those numbers are still well below the fall and winter 2020-’21 numbers, Piercey told reporters. Hospitalizations had dropped to 200 cases statewide before the uptick; however, those numbers have recently increased to more than 500 cases.
And while the number of deaths due to the virus have not yet increased, Piercey said she expects to see an increase in a few weeks after the uptick in cases.
In Cumberland County, 13 of 35 COVID-19 tests reported on July 22 were positive for COVID-19. Two people died from the virus in July, with 142 deaths reported in Cumberland County since the global pandemic began in March 2020.
There have been 180 hospitalizations of Cumberland County residents since the pandemic began. The most recent data reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows 11 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 the week of July 16.
Piercey also addressed breakthrough cases, where patients have completed their vaccinations but later became infected with COVID-19.
Piercey said there have been about 1,000 breakthrough cases, with 195 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. Patients in about a quarter of the breakthrough cases had no or very mild symptoms. More than half the breakthrough cases occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Piercey said vaccinated patients are less likely to become seriously ill if they do catch the virus.
Piercey and Gov. Bill Lee encouraged Tennesseans to get a COVID-19 vaccine last week as the state struggled with its vaccination rate. Tennessee reports 38.9% of residents are fully vaccinated. In Cumberland County, 37.2% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Vaccines are available at no charge to anyone 12 and older in all 95 counties in the state. Visit www.vaccines.gov to locate a provider near you. You can filter selections to the vaccine you prefer: Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.
The statements from Lee and Piercey come after the administration has faced questions over the firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the state’s vaccination chief, and criticism of what some deemed COVID-19 vaccine outreach to minors.
“Government needs to provide information and education, provide access and we need to do so to parents of those children,” Lee told reporters. “That’s the direction the department took. Regarding individual personnel decisions, I trust the department to make decisions consistent with the vision.”
Yet Lee sidestepped direct questions on why Fiscus was fired, saying Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey never disclosed those reasons to him.
Instead, Lee encouraged Tennesseans to get a COVID-19 shot as the state has steadily seen some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, while continuing to stress that it’s a personal choice.
He said the government’s role in the vaccine is “to provide information, to provide education, to provide access, to provide the vaccine,” but not to “mandate, to require, it’s not to blame, it’s not to shame those who choose not to.”
“We want to encourage Tennesseans to talk to their doctor, to talk to their clergy, to talk to their family members, the trusted voices in their life, in order for them to make a personal decision about whether or not to pursue getting the vaccine, but we encourage that because it is the tool that will most effectively allow us to manage this virus,” Lee said, breaking his weeks-long silence on encouraging the public to get a vaccine.
In her first public comments since Fiscus was fired, Piercey wouldn’t discuss the termination, other than to make a statement similar to what Gov. Bill Lee said the day before — that her job is to ensure that the department’s people and policies conform to “his vision and in our belief about the appropriate role of government.”
However, Piercey did say the “pause” in outreach for childhood vaccinations is over. She said they had to ensure that childhood vaccine marketing didn’t seem to target children and not their parents, as some lawmakers claimed.
Piercey also dialed back claims by lawmakers that the state’s clinicians won’t follow the parental consent policy that permits vaccinating “mature minors” without parental consent.
Piercey said she met with the Republican Sen. Kerry Roberts on Thursday about a statement that “it is not the policy of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Education, or our 89 county health departments to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to children without parental consent.”
The Mature Minor Doctrine, based in a 1987 Tennessee Supreme Court decision, allows medical providers to provide vaccines and other medical care to children age 14 and up without parental consent if they deem the child mature enough.
Piercey said there are “very nuanced and fringe situations where that might occur, and none of us want to get in the way of that.”
“Including Chairman Roberts as of yesterday when I talked to him, and the governor as well, we do recognize that there are some very unique situations where there are older teenagers that might be in social situations that don’t allow them to have parents come in with them for one reason or the other,” Piercey said. “So, we will be able to continue servicing them under the Mature Minor Doctrine.”
Piercey has said she knew of only eight times this year when Tennessee’s doctrine was invoked, and three were for her own children, who received vaccines while she was at work.
Tennessee is among five states where providers can decide if a minor is mature enough to consent to vaccination without a parent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, which said 41 other states require parental consent and five have a self-consent age under 18.
Regarding the halt to childhood vaccination outreach, Piercey said the department looked at all “public-facing materials,” including marketing, fliers, postcard reminders and consent forms. She said that “while we never intended to target children, I understand that there was a gap in the perception of how it was being received.”
She said the only permanent change is the removal of 11 social media posts that only featured children. Future ads will feature children with their parents, she said.
And while some back-to-school vaccination events may have been paused, some are scheduled as soon as next week. The department’s logo was left off some fliers, including school-based ones, while they were reassessed, but now the logo is going back on documents, she said.
“The reason that we paused is that we wanted to leave no room for interpretation about where we are shooting, and we are shooting to get the message to parents,” Piercey said.
According to state data, 363 Cumberland County teens between the ages of 15 and 19 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
