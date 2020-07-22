The escalating number of COVID-19 cases in the state have Crossville leaders concerned about the status of recreation programs for the rest of 2020.
“Our case count’s starting to climb again,” noted City Manager Greg Wood. “We’re questioning whether to have the airport open house.”
Wood broached the topic last week during a Crossville City Council retreat at the Clyde M. York 4-H Center.
The novel coronavirus has claimed four lives in Cumberland County. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 76 active cases in the county as of Sunday.
But with increasing numbers and the open house’s appeal to out-of-state visitors, officials worry the popular event tentatively set for Sept. 26 might cause numbers to climb even higher.
Wood said people from all over the state and as far away as Florida and Ohio attended last year’s airport open house, which featured airplane rides aboard a Cessna, one of the only B-17 bombers still in flight and the oldest-flying DC-3.
“That’s where we start getting concerned,” Wood said. “Not with local folks, but when you start having folks coming in from surrounding counties.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is recommending people wear cloth face coverings in public, especially in areas in which it is difficult to maintain a distance of 6 feet from others. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster highly recommends the wearing of such covers or masks, though he is not mandating the practice at this time.
“The big issue I see with the open house is the plane rides,” council member Scot Shanks said. “If you’re going to have the plane rides, I think we have to say that anyone in that plane needs to be wearing a mask.”
Council member J.H. Graham III broached whether the planes can be wiped down and sanitized after each ride, much like the measures of area golf courses with golf carts.
“The airport committee said there’s no way they can do that,” Wood replied. “Because of the mass of people and all the logistics involved.”
Clusters of people have traditionally waited in line to board the planes for rides. Wood said discussion for circumventing that includes selling tickets for each time slot
The council will revisit the matter during its Aug. 4 work session. The airport committee, which meets the day before, will discuss a recommendation, Wood said.
Wood said there has been some difficulty getting other attractions, though the DC-3 has committed to returning.
The virus has also impacted the number of sports tournaments the city is able to have at Centennial Park. A tournament with 76 teams last weekend was picked up after a Chattanooga park canceled.
“At some point and time, we may need to look at backing out of those programs,” Wood said.
