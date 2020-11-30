The nation’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the U.S. may see “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus in the weeks after Thanksgiving, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas, the Associated Press reported.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s “This Week” that the level of infection in the U.S. would not "all of a sudden turn around.”
“So clearly in the next few weeks, we’re going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line ... we may see a surge upon a surge,” he said.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation's total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,052 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 366,518 since the pandemic began in March.
There have been 4,554 deaths in the state, including 13 newly reported deaths on Sunday. About 2,200 people are hospitalized in the state.
In Cumberland County, active cases again ticked up on Sunday to 331 after falling to 245 active cases on Friday. There have been 36 deaths from COVID-19 in Cumberland County, with 89 hospitalizations, including 12 in the past month. The state does not provide county-level data on current hospitalizations.
There were 331 active cases in Cumberland County on Sunday, up from 300 on Saturday and up from 179 active cases on Nov. 1.
Since Nov. 1, there have been 6,953 tests for the virus in Cumberland County, with 923 positive results and 906 new cases. There have been 2,486 confirmed cases of the virus in Cumberland County residents since March.
Fauci said the arrival of vaccines offers a “light at the end of the tunnel.” This coming week, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to discuss a rollout of the vaccine, he said.
Health care workers will likely be among the first to get the vaccine, with the first vaccinations happening before the end of December, he said.
“So if we can hang together as a country and do these kinds of things to blunt these surges until we get a substantial proportion of the population vaccinated, we can get through this,” Fauci said.
Tennessee could receive doses of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as Dec. 15, The Tennessean newspaper reported last week.
"This is our top priority," said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee commissioner of health. "This is the one ray of hope that we've got, so we are putting a ton of effort forth to make sure we get it to you as fast and as safely as possible."
The state is one of four participating in a pilot distribution program with drugmaker Pfizer. It’s unclear how many doses of the vaccine the state will receive.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses per person. The state’s draft distribution plan includes focusing first on frontline health care workers and first responders.
The Moderna vaccine could arrive in the state about a week later.
Both vaccines are currently seeking emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The second phase would prioritize vaccination of staff in schools and childcare businesses, older adults and those at risk of complications from the virus and workers in “critical infrastructure” businesses.
When supply allows, the vaccine would be available to young adults, children, and others in congregate care settings and, eventually, everyone else.
Piercey anticipates the state should complete the first phase of vaccine distribution in the winter and early spring. Phase two and three could be complete by late spring or early summer. Current estimates project widespread availability of a vaccine in July or August.
