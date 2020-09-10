The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County continued to fall this week, with 155 cases reported on Thursday afternoon.
“Hopefully we continue to see that go down,” County Mayor Allen Foster said during a meeting of the Joint Economic Community Development Board Wednesday afternoon. “For the fourth day, we’re reporting 992 cumulative cases.”
On Thursday, there were 25 new positive cases reported for Cumberland County, with 27 new recoveries.
The county did record an additional death due to the virus, bringing the total to 10 since the health crisis began in March.
The number of active cases had reached 355 cases in the county back on Aug. 30. Since then, however, Foster said the state had adjusted how it reported recovered cases.
“They had been undercounting recovered data,” Foster said. “To their credit, when it was pointed out, they corrected it.”
On Sept. 3, the state implemented the new measurement for recovered cases, adding 120 recovered patients to Cumberland County’s numbers. However, that same day it also corrected about 1,700 cases statewide that had been assigned to the wrong county based on the patient’s actual address. The county reported 88 new positive cases that day, though it was not clear how many of those were new positives or a result of individuals with an address for another county being reassigned to Cumberland County.
“That skews your data, and it’s going to take it a while to wash back out and see where we really are,” Foster said.
When asked if the county had faced a shortage of resources to care for the active cases, Foster said no.
Hospitalization data from the state is reported cumulatively going back to March. There have been 44 hospitalizations during that time of patients from Cumberland County. However, Foster said that was the number of residents hospitalized anywhere in the state.
Foster said representatives with Cumberland Medical Center “have always assured me we’re nowhere near to capacity.”
The state also released a new data dashboard reporting COVID-19 cases in school systems.
According to that dashboard, there were 12 students with the virus in Cumberland County and fewer than five staff members.
School districts are reporting their information weekly to the Tennessee Department of Education. Information is available by school district and by individual school. However, the state will not report a specific number of cases when there are fewer than five cases at any school.
Cumberland County High School, Pleasant Hill Elementary, Stone Elementary, Stone Memorial High School and The Phoenix School each reported fewer than five student cases. At Brown Elementary there were fewer than five cases reported for both students and staff. At Homestead Elementary and North Cumberland Elementary, there were fewer than five cases among staff at each school.
The state will not provide information on schools with fewer than 50 students.
