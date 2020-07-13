The number of active COVID-19 infections in Cumberland County increased by 20 people over the weekend, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The state agency also released information on positive test trends by ZIP code. The county had 52 active cases on Thursday and Friday, but added 13 on Saturday and seven on Sunday. Four people have been confirmed to have died from the illness.
Since March, there have been 221 positive and probable cases of COVID-19, with 145 people recovered.
The state also released data on trends by ZIP code across the state. The map, available through the Tennessee Department of Health, looks at the 21-day average for both testing and positive cases.
38572 — less than or equal to 262
37337 — less than or equal to 129
38571 — less than or equal to 74
38578 — less than or equal to 74
38555 — less than or equal to 74
38558 — less than or equal to 74
37854 — less than or equal to 74
37723 — 0
There have been 8,215 tests performed for Cumberland County residents. Of those, 287 have been positive and 7,928 are negative. The rate is calculated per 100,000 residents. However, there are about 60,500 residents of Cumberland County. The number of positive tests could include multiple tests for the same person.
Friday, the Supreme Court of Tennessee mandated anyone entering buildings where court facilities are located must wear a mask. This includes anyone conducting business at the Cumberland County Justice Center's offices: Clerk and Master or Circuit Court Clerk.
Circuit Court Clerk Jessica Burgess said people must bring a mask if they are attending court or visiting any of the offices.
The city of Crossville announced Friday the city court scheduled for July 14 has been rescheduled for Oct. 6. Masks will be required for that session and only those on the docket will be permitted to enter the building. Individuals may stop by the drive-thru window to pay a citation in lieu of attending court.
There is currently not a mask mandate in Cumberland County, though several Tennessee counties have enacted such orders. These counties include Knox, Davidson, Hamilton and Sevier counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.