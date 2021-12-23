Tennessee’s COVID-19 numbers are again on the rise, this time largely attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant first announced by World Health Organization a month ago.
“It is here, and it’s here in a big way,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “It came very, very quickly.”
Health officials are still learning about the new strain as it rapidly descends on the Volunteer State, where Piercey estimated it accounted for 80% of cases midweek.
“It’s moving so quickly, we don’t have any reason to believe that it’s not going to be at the 90-95% level today, tomorrow — certainly by next week,” she said during a media briefing Wednesday.
The state had no omicron cases when Piercey gave a media briefing on Dec. 6, almost a week after the Centers for Disease Control identified it as a variant of concern.
By comparison, she said it took delta three months to become the dominant COVID-19 variant.
“Because this variant is moving so quickly — and because it’s so new — we’re not sure yet if it causes hospitalization as often, or if it just hasn’t been enough time,” Piercey said.
She estimated the new variant spreads four to 10 times more rapidly than delta. However, early indications show that it may cause less severe disease.
Though symptoms seem to be the same as previous variants, there have been reports that omicron does not affect smell or taste. Piercey said that’s important because people often shrug off symptoms as cold or allergies if those senses are unaffected.
“I don’t know if that’s going to hold true as we get more data or not,” Piercey said. “That should not be your litmus test of whether or not you have COVID.”
The unvaccinated remain the highest at risk, she said. However, there are reports of breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals contracting omicron, especially if they haven’t had a booster shot or it’s been some time since their primary injections.
Another problem is that monoclonal antibodies are growing less effective, with only one working against omicron.
Piercey said the virus has claimed 20,644 lives in Tennessee as of Dec. 20. She reported case numbers have almost doubled over the past week, with a seven-day average of around 2,400 new cases and 1,040 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
“We think that is a significant underestimate of what the actual case burden is,” she said. Home tests results are underreported, she noted, and the state is now only reporting positivity PCR testing.
State data as of Dec. 21 reported 149 active cases, including 12 new cases, in Cumberland County. The county has had 11,878 total cases and 241 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The Tennessee Department of Health is going into the new year incorporating data reporting into its normal workflow.
Data reporting frequency will transition from daily to similar to other viruses, such as the flu. Hospitalizations and deaths will be reported on a weekly basis.
“It’s exceedingly clear there’s not going to be a date and time when this goes away, or when we don’t have to worry about this or work on this for quite some time in the future,” Piercey said.
“We need to normalize this into our daily routine.”
