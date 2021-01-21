An abbreviated arraignment docket call in Cumberland County Criminal Court involving only inmates recently indicted by the grand jury was held last Friday.
Recently indicted defendants who were out on bond were given new court dates and their appearance was not allowed.
The most recent setback, coming on the heels of a Tennessee Supreme Court order stopping in-court appearances with special exceptions, is the result of positive COVID-19 tests on inmates being held in the Justice Center.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox has had in place strict policies in an effort to reduce the chances of the disease being brought into the county jail and has been successful until just after Christmas.
“We had an inmate from another facility with charges here brought in and that person tested positive,” Cox said this week. “We isolated him and now have ten inmates who have tested positive.
“The medical staff is on top of this and they do checks every four hours during the day, “ Cox continued. “All ten have mild cases so far and between the regular checks by the medical staff and corrections officers, I feel we have this situation under control at this time.”
Cox added that all those positive with COVID-19 remain segregated from the general jail population and no further incidents have been reported.
Transportation of inmates from state and county jails for appearances last week and the near future were cancelled and jail staff is monitoring that situation.
In addition, two cases on the docket last week were removed through “abatement” because the defendants have recently passed away. One death was attributed to COVID-19 and the other to a suicide.
The following took place on Friday:
•Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, Victor Gernt appointed to represent Arnold and case continued to Feb. 22.
•Lee Floyd Bebley, three felony counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, reckless driving and one case in boundover status, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Bebley and continued to March 5.
•Johnny Wayne Bell, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and vandalism of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to March 15.
•Doneal Marie Clark, felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a prohibited weapon, continued to Feb. 5.
•Kirk Douglas Clark, felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a prohibited weapon, continued to Feb. 22.
•Adam Nicholas Colllins, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license, trail set for Feb. 23 postponed and continued to Feb. 22. Three counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, tampering with evidence, possession of a weapon while in commission of a dangerous felony, four counts of driving on a suspended license and one case in boundover status, all continued to Feb. 22.
•William Robert Cook, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card, continued to Feb. 5.
•Carl James Creason, two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and vandalism of property of $1,000 to $2,500, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Creason and continued to Feb. 5.
•Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, first-degree murder, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Cruz, inpatient evaluation being scheduled and continued to March 15.
•Zachary Tate Cochee, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Gochee and continued to Feb. 5.
•Mark Stephen Klinczak, possession of a handgun while in commission of a felony and simple possession of methamphetamine, continued to Feb. 5.
•Brian Lee Lance, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a handgun by a felon, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Lance and continued to Feb. 5.
•Kember Denese Martin, introducing contraband into a penal institution, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Martin and continued to March 15.
•Willis Lee Melton, evading arrest, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Melton and continued to March 15.
•Robert David Morse, first-degree murder and one case in boundover status, continued to March 15.
•James Bruce Padgett, fifth offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to Feb. 5.
•Catherine Pollock, aggravated assault, domestic assault and two cases in boundover status, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Pollock and continued to Feb. 2.
•Taylor Lynn Presley, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of merchandise and two cases in boundover status, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Presley, Drug Court IV recovery program application pending and continued to Feb. 22.
•Cory Bernard Robinson, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, felony possession of a analogue drug, introducing contraband into a penal institution, domestic assault, simple possession of marijuana, two counts of driving on a suspended license, violation of bond conditions and driver’s license violations, continued to Feb. 2.
•Kasi Ann Shell, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 22.
•Sarah Danielle Turner, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Feb. 22.
•Payson Kenneth Bartlett, aggravated assault, continued to Feb. 22.
•Tyler Lynn Crisp, felony possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence, continued to Feb. 5. On the deadline docket, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to Feb. 5.
Deadline docket
•Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault, bond revocation hearing continued to Jan. 20.
Probation violation
•David Byron Lee, probation violation, continued to Feb. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.