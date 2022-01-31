Cumberland County set a new record for active cases of COVID-19 earlier this month.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,267 active cases in Cumberland County on Jan. 22, up from 281 active cases on Jan. 1.
That’s the most recent data available from the state, which moved to weekly updates at the first of the year. The county had 193 new cases reported on Jan. 22.
Cumberland County schools reported 102 students and 30 staff members were positive for the virus. Another 214 students and 21 staff members were out due to exposure to a positive case.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 289 Cumberland County residents have died from the virus.
East Tennessee hospitals continue to struggle with staffing issues as the omicron variant spreads across the state.
“The Omicron variant is racing through East Tennessee with lightning speed, spreading easily from person to person, increasing infections and hospitalizations,” a statement from representatives of Knoxville-area hospitals said.
Hospitals are also seeing many patients with respiratory illnesses including RSV, influenza, pneumonia and post-COVID-19 complications. They also continue to see patients with medical emergencies, including heart attacks and strokes.
“Our emergency departments are overflowing with these cases and other medical emergencies, leading to longer-than-usual wait times as we work to deliver care to all who are counting on us,” the statement continued.
The number of patients hospitalized in Tennessee with COVID-19 has grown steadily since late December. Tennessee reported 3,343 hospitalized on Jan. 25, the most current data available on Monday, Jan. 31. The state said hospitals have about 7% of their beds available right now, and 6% of ICU beds.
Covenant Health System, which includes Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, reported 368 hospitalizations on Sunday with patients either confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19. CMC had 25 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 hospitalized.
Hospitals continue to struggle with staffing shortages, with the hospitals noting many of their staff are absent because of their own illness.
“Our hospital organizations are adapting as best we can to these circumstances, and we need your help,” the statement continued.
Hospital leaders encourage patients to seek health care when necessary, including regular screenings and appointments with providers.
Patients with serious injury or life-threatening illness or condition should seek emergency treatment immediately.
Patients who are asymptomatic or experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms should seek testing from a community testing site prior to seeking emergency care.
The hospitals also encourage everyone to:
• wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds
• wear a mask and socially distance
• follow hospital visitation guidelines
• stay home if you are sick
• get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19
“As they have done at heroic levels since the beginning of the pandemic, our teams are continuing to work diligently and selflessly to care for our communities. We are here for you when you need us. We ask for your patience and kindness to our health care workers and to one another during these challenging times,” the statement said.
