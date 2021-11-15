Knoxville-area hospitals, including Covenant Health, announced last week they will require COVID-19 vaccinations following a mandate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The mandate applies to all staff, students, volunteers, contracted employees and vendors serving Covenant Health and other Knoxville-area hospitals, according to a statement from Covenant Health, Blount Memorial Hospital, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Sweetwater Hospital Association and the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
“CMS is very clear that non-compliance with this mandate will result in severe penalties to hospitals, up to and including exclusion from participation in Medicare,” the statement said.
“Several Knoxville-area hospital organizations are planning to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate so that we can effectively continue to provide care in our communities, including caring for our patients who rely on Medicare.”
The federal mandate, issued Nov. 4, requires all covered individuals to have initiated the first dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine series or the single-dose vaccine by Dec. 5.
Individuals must complete their vaccination series by Jan. 4, 2022 unless they are approved for a religious or medical exemption to the vaccine.
“All of our dedicated team members are important to us, and like hospitals across the country, we have faced staffing challenges created by the pandemic,” the statement continues.
“However, team members must be in compliance with the vaccine deadlines in order to continue working at our facilities.”
The majority of employees are already fully vaccinated, the statement continues, and the hospitals have actively provided COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and communities.
“Our desire is to work with all our team members to move toward compliance with the federal rule through our vaccination and exemption process. Throughout all episodes of care, our hospital organizations are steadfast in our commitment to provide the care needed for our patients and our communities.”
Last week, 10 states filed a lawsuit to block the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
A vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers is also set to go into effect in the coming months. At least 27 states have filed legal challenges in six federal appeals courts after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its rules Nov. 4.
The rules require workers to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or wear face masks and undergo weekly testing to continue reporting to work.
A federal judge in the 5th Circuit has issued an emergency stay of the new rules while the lawsuits move forward.
Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt wrote, “From economic uncertainty to workplace strife, the mere specter of the mandate has contributed to untold economic upheaval in recent months.”
Normally, a stay issued in one circuit only applies to the states within that circuit. It is unclear at this time if the stay will be applied nationally.
Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation last week that largely bars governments and businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Business groups in the state have called for changes in the legislation, saying it puts companies at risk of being sued while navigating conflicting state and federal requirements on vaccines.
A section of the law does allow for exemption of companies and governments who could lose federal funding. Those requests should be made to the Tennessee Comptroller’s office. Visit comptroller.tn.gov/covidexemption to learn more.
Across the state, new cases of COVID-19 have declined from a peak of 15,000 new cases on Sept. 10 to 1,253 new cases on Thursday. Hospitalizations have also declined from more than 3,800 patients on Sept. 9 to 687 patients statewide on Nov. 14. Covenant Health is no longer updating their hospital data daily.
Cumberland County reported 144 active cases on Thursday, up from 101 active cases on Nov. 2, with 226 deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The school system reported 10 students and three staff members were positive for the virus, with 30 students in quarantine due to exposure.
But with the holiday season ahead, experts caution that the pandemic isn’t over. Individuals are advised to continue taking precautions when gathering with others: wash hands often, cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and stay home if you do not feel well. Social distancing and masks when you are unable to socially distance are recommended.
Just over 42.5% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, with 46% having received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Boosters are currently available to fully vaccinated individuals 65 and older and those at high risk for developing severe COVID-19, including individuals with underlying medical conditions or who live in long-term care settings or work in high-risk settings. People must have received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago. Individuals who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine and are over 18 should receive a booster shot at least two months after their primary vaccine dose.
The Cumberland County Health Department is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine and booster, available in a drive-thru clinic Monday-Friday from 1-4 p.m. or walk-in from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Testing is available 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday at the health department.
Vaccines and boosters are also available from area pharmacies and your medical provider. Visit www.vaccines.gov to search for facilities by the type of vaccine offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.