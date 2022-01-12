Covenant Health has resumed its COVID-19 reports via an online dashboard updated Monday-Friday by noon.
The dashboard shows collective data from Covenant Health’s nine acute-care hospitals and hospital-specific data for each facility.
Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville reported 15 patients Jan. 12 with COVID-19. The hospital reports 67% of patients are unvaccinated and 80% of ICU patients are unvaccinated. Patients had an average age of 71.
The Covenant Health System has seen increases in case counts over the past several weeks. The health care system reported 233 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations and 197 confirmed hospitalizations. That's up from about 100 patients Dec. 26.
Sixty-four percent of all COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated while 78% of ICU patients are unvaccinated. The average age of patients is 65 in the ICU and 68 for all other hospitalized patients.
The dashboards, available at CovenantHealth.com/covid-19-dashboard, reflect case counts by ICU and non-ICU patients, the percentage of unvaccinated patients by ICU and non-ICU, the median age of patients and a 30-day trend of case numbers.
Covenant Health recommends following the five core actions to prevent coronavirus infections: social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and cleaning surfaces regularly, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated. Covenant Health encourages everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot to help prevent the spread of illness and protect the health of our communities. More information is available at CovenantHealth.com/Coronavirus.
For individuals who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or symptoms of other non-emergency conditions, Covenant Health offers “Helen,” a virtual chat-bot that can assist visitors to CovenantHealth.com with symptom checking and scheduling an appointment with a physician.
