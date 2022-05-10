Covenant Health hospitals and other facilities will no longer require patients and visitors to wear masks inside their facilities, effective May 9.
Staff will still be required to wear masks when they are caring for patients requiring infection control practices, including patients who have COVID-19, or if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Anyone is welcome to wear a mask if they choose to do so, the health care provider said, and patients can ask their direct care providers to wear masks if the patient prefers. More information about the updated guidelines is available at CovenantHealth.com.
Covenant continues to monitor data related to COVID-19 and adjusts policies as necessary.
"We want to assure patients and families that our hospitals, emergency departments and clinics are safe, and ready to provide the excellent care the community has come to expect from Covenant Health and its member organizations. If you are experiencing a serious medical condition or life-threatening emergency, please don’t hesitate to come to our hospital emergency department(s) for care," a statement from Covenant states.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all of us – healthcare workers, patients and communities. We appreciate your continued patience and support, and extend our gratitude for the cards, letters, gifts, food, flowers, prayers and words of thanks and kindness that our facilities have received over the past two years," the statement continues.
For more information, please visit www.CovenantHealth.com
