Crossville Municipal Court Judge Ivy Gardner met with city court officials, police and others via Zoom April 30 to discuss how the building number of court cases could be addressed during the statewide mandates issued by the Tennessee Supreme Court.
A backlog of cases are being experienced in all courts across the 13th Judicial District. Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie noted Tuesday that while Cumberland County was managing the build-up of pending Criminal Court Cases due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 quarantine, other counties in the district were having issues.
“We are, right now, four court dockets behind, and we need to address how we are going to proceed,” Gardner told those attending the meeting via the internet program.
Gardner said she had discussions with Chancellor Ronald Thurman, the presiding judge for the 13th Judicial Circuit, on how best to proceed with city court. Most cases cited into city court are traffic cases.
Thurman was also in discussions with officials of the Tennessee Supreme Court, discussing the issue, but before city officials could finalize their plans, the state’s high court released some restrictions on all courts in the state.
On Monday, May 11, courts at the Cumberland County Justice Center reopened with limits and restrictions, Clerk of Courts Jessica Burgess announced. The Supreme Court relaxed the COVID-19 rules to allow only ten persons, counting defendants, in the courtroom at one time. This count does not include the judge, court clerks or corrections officers needed for security.
Burgess asked that defendants contact their attorneys before their court dates. It is a defendant’s responsibility to keep up with future court dates.
Anyone with questions about Cumberland County General Sessions Court can call 931-484-6647; Circuit and Criminal Court at 931-484-5852; or the Clerk and Master’s Office (Circuit and Chancery Courts) at 931-484-4731.
Also on Monday, the Crossville Police Department issued the following press release as a result of the meeting held April 30 and with consideration of the Supreme Court’s recent relaxation of rules governing court appearances:
“In order to maintain social distancing while still providing for City Court functions, the city of Crossville Police Department, in conjunction with the Municipal Court judge, announce the following temporary procedures for city court for the month of May.
“The May 19, 6 p.m. city court will be held via the police department’s drive-thru window located at 115 Henry St. (police department). Please follow these guidelines for this court date:
“•Please report to the Stanley St. parking lot of Crossville Medical Group (located on Stanley St. at Henry St.), starting at 5:30 p.m. Officers will be there to instruct you how to park and/or line up. Stay in your vehicle at all times and we would ask that only the person with the citation be in the vehicle to limit possible exposure to others.
“•Officers will place citizens in line to be directed down Henry St. and to the drive-thru wind to see the judge.
“•Have all documents and/or items needed for your citation ready to show the officers once you get to the drive-thru window. We expect around 200 people and need to be able to move the line quickly and efficiently.
“If you have court scheduled for this date, please call the city court clerk’s office to determine if you need to appear on this date or if you can take actions to correct your citation prior to this date and not have to appear in front of the judge.
“The city court clerk can be reached at 484-7231 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may also stop by the police department to pay a citation in lieu of attending court prior to the May 19 date.
“If you have any questions, please contact the police department before your court date. We look forward to everyone working together and making this process successful and efficient while keeping everyone safe during uncertain times.”
While several options were discussed during the city brain-storming meetings, officials opted to test the above plan in hopes of meeting the challenges of the growing number of pending cases.
“The safety of the officers, the defendants and court personnel is most important as we attempt to restart court during this virus pandemic,” Gardner said.
The judge added that many receiving “fix-it tickets” — citations for violations such as registration and light law issues — can make arrangements and receiving instructions on how to proceed to avoid the May 19 line-up by contacting court officials at 931-484-7231.
