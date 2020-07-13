The Tennessee Supreme Court issued new guidelines for persons involved in all court and court office appearances on Friday.
Cumberland County Clerk of Courts Jessica Hale Burgess issued the following statement:
“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our first and foremost priority here at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office is to keep the public and members of the court as safe as possible and to provide a healthy and safe environment.
“A new order from the Supreme Court of Tennessee has been issued for anyone entering the building, in which court facilities are located, must wear a mask covering the nose and mouth. With this issue you will need to bring a mask with you to court or if you have any business with the Clerk & Master or Circuit Court Clerk’s office, effective Monday, July 13.
“If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the following offices: General Sessions 484-6647; Circuit Criminal Court 484-5852; and, Clerk and Master 931-484-4731.”
The Crossville Police Department released the following statement on Friday:
“Due to continuing public health concerns and new Supreme Court mandates concerning COVID-19, the city of Crossville Police Department, in conjunction with the Municipal Court Judge, announce the following court date change for Crossville City Court.
“The July 14th, 8:30 a.m. city court date will be rescheduled to 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
“If you are appearing in City Court on Oct. 6, please be sure to wear a suitable face mask and practice proper social distancing. Access to the court room will be limited to only those people who are named on the court docket and any witnesses or counsel. Guests will be asked to remain outside of the building.
“If you have Court scheduled for this date, please call the City Court Clerk's office to determine if you need to appear on this date or if you can take actions to correct your citation prior to this date and not have to appear in front of the Judge.
“The City Court Clerk can be reached at 484-7231 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. You may also stop by the Police Department drive through window to pay a citation in lieu of attending court prior to the court date.
“If you have any questions, please contact the police department before your court date. We look forward to everyone working together and making this process successful and efficient while keeping everyone safe during uncertain times.”
