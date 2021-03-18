For over a year, the court system in Cumberland County and across Tennessee has been in a holding pattern after the state Supreme Court ordered in-person hearings and jury trials suspended.
Barring a last-second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, court officials are optimistic a return to public hearings and jury trials will begin soon.
In anticipation of this, Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie Monday administered the oath of Jury Coordinator to Cumberland County Clerk of Courts Jessica Burgess in chambers.
Traditionally, the clerk of courts serves as the county’s jury coordinator and, under statute, must take an oath of office.
“Extra potential jurors are being called in to help us with the back log of cases that have been pending, not only here, but throughout the Judicial District,” McKenzie said. “By having extra panels ready, we hope to speed up the process of returning the business of the courts to pre-COVID.”
It is considered and accepted that serving on juries is a citizen’s duty, and 500 cards notifying Cumberland countians they are being called to serve have been mailed.
Jurors will meet April 12 in two sessions to be assigned panels after being qualified to serve. About half will appear at 8:30 a.m. and the other half at 10 a.m. Persons with conflicts or medical excuses can produce them to the clerk or on that date.
“There will still be social distancing for the panels and for juries who are seated to hear cases,” Burgess said. “We have already ordered and received face shields, masks, disinfectant lotions and all the items needed to make jurors feel at ease and safe.
“We know there are some who will be concerned but we are taking all universal precautions.”
Nearly a dozen homicide cases are pending in Cumberland County and have been on hold since the Supreme Court order was issued.
The shutdown of in-person hearings and trials in Criminal Court has created a somewhat chaotic situation in the system, McKenzie noted. Rights to speedy trials have clashed with the court-ordered freeze on trials.
Some defendants have sat in jail, unable to make bond and unable to have trials, while victims have had to wait to have their day in court, the judge continued.
“I look forward to getting the system up and moving. Once the order is lifted, we want to be ready to go,” McKenzie said.
