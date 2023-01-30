Cumberland County Maintenance Supervisor John Doddroe told members of the County Commission’s Buildings and Grounds Committee a report on the continuing repairs to the courthouse is expected in 30 days.
The status update was given to commissioners on Jan. 24. This follows the completion of stabilization — “shoring up’ — of the building.
“The building is now stable,” County Mayor Allen Foster told committee members. The report from a group of experts who specialize in old buildings’ repairs and restorations was expected to assess needs of the courthouse. Their report will follow.
Previously the committee had approved a motion to recommend to the Budget Committee costs and repair for $40,000 in fees.
The committee briefly discussed efforts to find and secure a grant for the Homestead Tower Association. Those monies are needed for restoration that meet historical guidelines.
Because of time restraints, there was not enough time to secure an audit as required by one grant.
Commissioners were told the tower association is now looking at applying for two other grants that would require local contributions.
One grant would require a 60/40 federal or state funding/local funding and the other is a 50/50 funding grant.
The issue of preparing the tower for spring to keep bats out of the building with a netting over the outside the structure discussed.
Doddroe told commissioners his department is looking at ways they can assist the association in securing the tower.
Commissioner Darrell Threet, also a member of the HTA, said the association will soon meet to determine how much that group can contribute to this project.
Also discussed were issues with the Cumberland County Archives building, which was hit hard during the recent freezing temperatures that left restrooms in the building inoperable and under “and a few inches of water.”
Doddroe reported that there is one working restroom, and the others are off line until renovations replace them.
Finding the source of some of the problems has been a headache for maintenance workings dealing with abandoned lines, cross-connection issues and lines clogged by debris.
It was suggested by Commissioner Rebecca Stone that an in-flow/out-flow solution connecting from E. First St. be considered. No action was taken as this was an update report.
Threet reported on the work he has put into a county building maintenance plan and told fellow commissioners he had identified more than 100 county-owned buildings and properties.
The committee unanimously endorsed his work and continual effort and a report is expected to be made at the next meeting.
The last item visited — under new business — was the distribution for feedback of the county’s new digital seal.
