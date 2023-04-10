Structural repairs to the Cumberland County Courthouse are estimated at $3 million to $4 million.
Renovations will add an estimated $2 million to the project, engineers have estimated.
“What that does for us is it gets the building structurally complete,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the Cumberland County Commission’s building and grounds committee Thursday. “It would be windows, roofing, things like that.
“The second portion would be redoing the courtroom. We all thought ‘while we’re at it,’ renovate that — the estimate would be $6 million when we were talking $10 million. It’s better than what was thought.”
Work has been ongoing to remove the ceiling in the closed portion of the courthouse since emergency structural supports were installed.
“If you’ve been by Main St., you’ve seen a big ol’ dumpster out there, and they’ve had it full every time I’ve been through,” Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said.
That work helped expose areas of the structure in need of evaluation, including the original wood trusses at the heart of the structural issues.
The original portion of the courthouse, built in 1905, was closed abruptly in September after two of the three roof support trusses were found to have deteriorated, putting the building at risk of collapse.
The Cumberland County Clerk’s office was closed briefly while it was moved to the former Progressive Savings Bank building at 1760 S. Main St. — where it will remain after the courthouse is repaired.
The county initially called Upland Design Group in Crossville to look at the wood trusses. After examining the roof and trusses, they recommended closing the original portion of the facility immediately and calling in a structural engineer with greater specialization in such issues.
“This is a very unique structure. You’ve got the historic value of the building. You’ve got a clock tower sitting on top of it — all kinds of issues that made it exceedingly difficult,” Foster said.
The county hired WJE Associates of Nashville, which completed the initial evaluation, recommended a temporary solution to reinforce the structure and has been evaluating the structural needs in greater depth.
The commission’s meeting room on the third floor of the building has been gutted, Foster said.
While the damage to the original roof trusses was due to water damage, Foster said it is unlikely the county could use insurance to help pay a portion of the costs.
“It happened over many years,” he said. “It’s happened because — I won’t say we halfway fixed things — but you’ve got to fix things right. I guess we thought we had, but now’s the time we’re paying the price.”
Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, said he had mentioned concerns about roof leaks at the courthouse 10 years ago or more.
“Why did we wait 10 years?” Isham said.
Foster said once repairs are complete, the renovation can address other needs in the building, like windows, building accessibility and other needs.
It would also include renovation of the first floor of the building and the office space previously used by the county clerk’s office, Foster said.
“That would be all inclusive,” Wilson noted.
Foster said, “If we do this work, it should be good for another 100 years.”
The commission has not yet identified a funding source for the project, but Foster said County Finance Director Nathan Brock believed sufficient funds were available in the county’s debt service fund balance.
“We’re still high in our debt service,” Foster said of the reserve fund, which was estimated at $18.3 million.
The county is eyeing this fund to pay for an estimated $1.6 million project at the Cumberland County Archives and to pay off about $1.6 million in debt due to regulatory changes for the interest rate swap loans.
The committee voted to move forward with the repairs and renovation, including hiring WJE Associates for engineering work and Upland Design Group for architectural services.
The recommendation will go to the full commission at its April 17 meeting.
“It is our house,” Wilson said. “We need to take care of it.”
The relocation of the clerk’s office led the county to revisit the renovation of the Cumberland County Archives, which had been set to move to the former bank building.
Instead, the archives will remain at the former church building owned by the county on E. First St.
The county is moving forward with construction of an addition to the facility and renovation of the original church facility.
Kevin Chamberlin, with Upland Design Group, said he had met with Joyce Rorabaugh, archivist, and James Houston, director of the Art Circle Public Library, on needs for the facility and will be working on drawings for the interior renovation.
“We have a list of items we felt county maintenance could handle,” Chamberlin said.
That will hopefully provide a little room in the budget for the project, which Chamberlin said was “still tight” for the scope of the work.
He hopes to return to the committee soon with a plan for the facility.
