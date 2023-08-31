Members of the Cumberland County Commission want to take advantage of timing when work begins on repairs to the historic Cumberland County Courthouse later this year.
Members of the county’s building and grounds committee recommended Upland Design Group work with the contractor in charge of repairing structural issues at the historic 1905 building to coordinate an upgrade for the HVAC system for the facility.
“This is the perfect time to do what we’re going to be doing with the mechanical work,” Kevin Chamberlin with Upland Design told the committee Aug. 17.
But the roof repairs fall under the purview of WJE Engineers and Architects of Nashville while Upland Design is responsible for mechanical upgrades.
“We don’t want to go poking a whole bunch of holes in the new roof,” Chamberlin said. “Working in tandem with them would allow us to put the mechanical within our scope and give them the sizes of anything going on the roof to be able to accommodate that in their project. We can work side-by-side.”
Chamberlin said the idea was to have the renovation work ready to go as soon as repairs were complete. However, some work — like the HVAC — can be better completed during the repairs.
WJE is charged with repairing the two roof trusses that deteriorated and put the courthouse at risk of collapse. The trusses are original to the building and the wood at the ends had suffered from water damage.
Chamberlin said the plan is to transfer the load of the roof off the trusses and make repairs so that the trusses are sound moving forward.
“They will be repaired in place,” Chamberlin said. “All temporary shoring will be removed. The steel stuff you see in there, that’s temporary and will be out of your hair shortly.”
The engineers have recommended removing two chimneys from the structure. Neither is in use. One is at the front of the building in the area of the parapet wall with the 1905 emblem.
This is where engineers believe water found a way into the building to damage the trusses.
“Where it’s situated is a really bad location for roof drainage,” Chamberlin said. “A whole bunch of water is coming up through the steep valley right into that area.
“Getting rid of those would make the re-roofing a whole lot easier and that’s their recommendation.”
The parapet wall will also be replaced and the 1905 emblem repainted and placed back on the front of the building.
Hazardous materials have been found in the large courtroom floor. That will have to be removed and disposed of, though Chamberlin said reports were not back yet identifying the material.
The HVAC ductwork was removed from the large courtroom to allow for investigation of the structural issues. That also has to be replaced.
However, Chamberlin said the existing HVAC system is old and considered unrepairable.
“They have a lot of issues with it,” he said.
Chamberlin said he has met with Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Cumberland County Register of Deeds Trey Kerley about space needs for the various offices that will remain in the courthouse when it reopens to the public.
“I feel like we have a pretty good handle on that as far as making those spaces usable again,” he said.
Cost for the repairs have been estimated at $3 million to $4 million, with another $2 million for renovations. The county received a $2 million appropriation from the Tennessee General Assembly to assist with repairs to the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In other business, the panel accepted a county recreation master plan. Completion of the plan makes the county eligible to apply for a number of state grant programs to increase recreational opportunities in the community.
The plan includes an inventory of recreation facilities across the county, including county-owned sites and areas open to the public, like trails at Pleasant Hill.
The plan development included a community survey, multiple public hearings and steering committees with representatives of the community.
The survey found 38% of the more than 700 respondents wanted a swimming pool, while 35.8% wanted newer playground equipment. Other answers included a greenway, enhancements to the baseball fields, an ice skating rink, and 78.5% said they were interested in a designated walking or biking trail or greenway.
