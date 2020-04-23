If you were driving past the Cumberland County Courthouse at night and noticed it was lit up in purple lighting, you weren’t imaging things.
In honor of Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 19-25, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster decided to honor the hundreds of citizens of Cumberland County who are the victims of crimes each year.
Foster signed a proclamation designating it Crime Victims’ Rights Week, following the state of Tennessee’s proclamation.
“The state is doing the same for the Crime Victims' Rights week,” Foster said.
The proclamation states, “National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides us an opportunity to recommit to ensuring that all victims of crime — especially those who are challenging to reach or serve — are afforded their rights and receive trauma informed response.
“The Tennessee Board of Parole, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Tennessee Department of Correction victim service professionals are dedicated to strengthening victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime, building resilience in our communities and our victim responders and working for all victims and survivors.
“In Cumberland County we reaffirm our commitment to creating services and criminal justice response that assist all victims of crime, and express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for those community members, victim service providers, and criminal justice professionals who are committed to improving our response to victims so that they may find relevant assistance, support, justice and peace.”
The proclamation also states reaching and serving victims of crimes is essential to thriving communities because those who receive services are more likely to remain invested in their communities.
The county’s building and maintenance department installed the purple lights for the tower at the courthouse.
The purple lighting will remain through April 25.
