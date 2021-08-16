The clock atop the Cumberland County Courthouse will not be working for the next few weeks as students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology work to make the necessary repairs.
TCAT Crossville President Cliff Wightman said, “We are aware of issues with the courthouse clock and are making necessary repairs.”
Due to the age of the clock, all of the parts must be fabricated and then instal-
led.
Wightman thanks the community for their patience.
