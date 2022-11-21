A Tennessee appeals court has upheld a 2021 ruling that placed leadership of the Renegade Mountain community in the hands of a resident-formed board of directors.
The ruling from the Court of Appeals of Tennessee at Knoxville upholds the Cumberland County Chancery Court ruling except for a decision on the status of former golf course property.
The appeal adds another chapter to a dispute stretching back more than a decade between residents and the owners of a property development corporation.
The Chancery Court ruling found developer rights had not been conveyed to new owners of Renegade Mountain since the 1980s, when then-owner Cumberland Gardens Limited Partnership defaulted on its loans.
Without developer rights, the individuals representing Moy Toy, Inc., did not have a controlling number of votes in community elections.
The ruling also gave residents and property owners easements to enjoy the use of the roads and common areas of the community development.
Moy Toy, LLC, and its principal parties appealed the decision — the third appeal in the case first filed in 2011 — questioning that decision.
Among their legal arguments, Moy Toy asserted that the trial court was incorrect in finding they had no developer right and that the plaintiffs had standing to challenge them. They also disputed allowing the results of a 2011 special election to be upheld and a decision barring other residents from intervening in the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs — the Renegade Mountain Community Club — also asked the court of appeals to weigh in on the definition of “common properties” and to determine if the trial court was correct in stating they had no interest in the former golf course.
The opinion was delivered by Judge Kristi M. Davis and joined by appellate justices D. Michael Swiney and John W. McClarty.
As developers, Moy Toy enjoyed 10 votes for each residential unit it owned, compared to the single vote allocated to ordinary residents. Without that advantage, the entity could not retain control of the board of directors.
Both sides offered evidence regarding the transfer of developer rights after former owner of unsold lots and undeveloped land Cumberland Gardens Limited Partnership defaulted on its loans.
The property was foreclosed in 1991, a transaction handled by Crossville attorney Joseph Looney. He prepared the trustee’s deed for the property that transferred Renegade Mountain to an entity called Cumberland Gardens Acquisitions Corp. — a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank that held the loans. But the trustee’s deed only conveyed the real property, Looney testified to Chancery Court.
That organization owned Renegade Mountain for the next nine years. No development took place during that time. The property was maintained for potential buyers.
When it was sold to Renegade Resort, LLC, the sale documents do not specify “developer rights,” including a schedule of “intangible” property being sold.
But when the property was later sold to Moy Toy, developer rights were specifically mentioned.
However, the court found that if developer rights had not been part of the original transaction during the 1991 foreclosure, subsequent sales could not convey the rights of a property developer.
The appeals court also upheld a 2011 special election.
The trial court found Moy Toy offered no communication to residents following its purchase in 2010, including invoices for annual dues.
Two members of the Moy Toy board claimed to be the only board members from 2011 to 2016. One appointed himself president and ordered streetlights turned off, ended employment of guards at the guardhouse, closed amenities and stopped clearing the roads of snow.
In 2011, residents requested a special meeting with Moy Toy, but there was no response.
Moy Toy argued the court’s treatment of the special election contradicted findings that there had been no developer within the community for 30 years.
The appeals court said the argument was “neither particularly pertinent to the issue of the validity of the special election, nor is it persuasive.”
Moy Toy again raised that argument regarding the transfer of common property to the community club.
“Moy Toy, as the owner, is still trying to maintain complete control over the areas designated and long-used as ‘common properties’ on Renegade Mountain,” the opinion states.
The court also found that the former golf course property, which is owned by a different entity, was not a party to the litigation. The trial transcript indicated that the golf course property was “not an issue” before the court — not that the property was not considered as common property.
The court assessed appeal costs to Moy Toy LLC, Michael McClung, Phillip Guettler and Darren Guettler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.