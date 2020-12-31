A Cumberland County man and woman who told sheriff’s deputies they were simply looking for a house for a friend to rent when they entered a Homestead area residence have been charged with breaking into the house.
Kyle James Fiste, 26, and Robin Marie Latesky, 24, both of whom gave authorities a 2180 Sawmill Rd. address, are each charged with aggravated burglary and were placed under $8,000 bond, according to Sgt. James Scott’s report.
Scott and Deputy Chuck Hennessee were dispatched to Deep Draw Rd. on a report of a burglary in progress and met with three men who happened to pass by and notice suspicious activity at a residence.
The house has been the scene of several break-ins, according to Scott’s report, while the owner was absent from the property.
The passersby told deputies that they saw a black car behind the residence and stopped and approached the residence, hollering for those inside to come out.
When they approached the back door to the house, they found it open and heard noises coming from upstairs. They yelled for those present to come outside, and a man and woman exited the house
The pair told deputies they were “looking for a place for their friend to rent” and when they found the rear door open, they went inside to look around.
Investigation into the incident is continuing.
Fiste and Latesky will make appearances in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
