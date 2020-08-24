A Crossville man and woman have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts that occurred during July and August, according to a press release issued late Friday afternoon.
Carl Creason, 37, is charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property of more than $10,000 and vandalism of more than $1,000.
Taylor Presley, 20, is charged with burglary, two counts of theft of property of more than $10,000 and vandalism of more than $1,000.
Capt. Brian Eckelson wrote in a press release warrants were signed last Thursday and Creason was arrested shortly afterwards. Presley remains at large with warrants signed for her arrest.
They are accused of breaking into Chuck’s Cycle Repair in July during which two motorcycles and two ATVs were stolen.
They are also accused of breaking into Thompson’s Auto Sales earlier this month during which a Jeep and another motorcycle were stole. The pair are suspected of being involved in the theft of a Ford F150 pickup from the Pilot Travel Center, according to the press release.
Police are still looking for a white and blue Husqevarna 85 cc motorcycle, a yellow and white Suzuki DRZ 125 motorcycle and a black and yellow Polaris Scrambler four-wheeler.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these vehicles or the criminal activity of these or other suspects are urged to call the Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231.
Police also want to know the whereabouts of Presley. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 200-1173.
Qualifying callers can receive cash rewards for their information.
