Crossville Police responding to a report of a sexual assault taking place found no evidence that such a crime had taken place.
Police did, however, find evidence of what they believe to be drug trafficking — including a ledger — and arrested two occupants of a motel room.
The incident occurred April 11 around 10 p.m. at the Economy Inn off N. Main St., according to Mptl. Chrystal Massey’s report.
Charged with manufacturing, delivery or sale of a controlled substance are John Richard Balmer, 56, 18321 Nelson Rd., Spring Hill, FL, and April Dawn Stallings, 38, 3035 Harrison Pike, Cleveland, TN.
Bond for each of the suspects was placed at $20,000, and they will make later appearances in General Sessions Court.
Massey wrote in her report that she, Lt. Dustin Lester and Sgt. Jacob Brink responded to the assault report in a room at the inn but found nothing out of order as it related to the assault.
Police did spot a “small pile” of marijuana on a television stand, next to a soft drink can that contained pill residue. A consent to search the motel room was granted and police recovered two different strengths of oxymorphone, Xanax, marijuana, syringes, a smoking pipe and a ledger.
The ledger included drug prices, sales and amounts of narcotics that were allegedly involved in transactions.
A cellphone was also seized, and investigators planned to obtain a search warrant to view information stored in the phone, the report continued.
