Deputies responding to a noise complaint found more than they anticipated when they walked in a residence and found a rear bedroom allegedly set up as a marijuana growing room. Two persons were arrested.
Charged with manufacture, delivery or sell of a controlled substance (marijuana) is Jimmy Glenn Smith, 48, and Vickie Lynn Smith, 58, both of 12971 Hwy. 127 N. Both were placed under $10,000 bond, according to an arrest report.
Deputy Tristin Partridge wrote in a report that deputies were called to the address April 6 around 4:53 a.m. by a witness who complained that someone had been sitting in a vehicle at that address, “honking a horn of a car for hours and wanted it checked out.”
When deputies arrived, they found Vickie Smith in a various stage of undress, sitting in the back seat of the vehicle. Partridge wrote Smith appeared to be “hostile and confused.”
After several attempts, Smith was convinced to enter to her home, followed by the deputy who then found Jimmy Smith who had been sleeping in a bedroom. A consent to search the house was sought and granted.
In a rear bedroom, deputies found “large amounts of what appeared to be consistent with marijuana plants and already dried pieces of the plants.”
Also found, according to the report, was a watering system, grow lights and several types of fertilizer. The walls reportedly were covered with a reflective cover.
Evidence was documented and seized, and the couple was taken to the Justice Center for booking. Both will make appearances at a later date in General Sessions Court.
