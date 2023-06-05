A Cumberland County woman facing a host of charges — ranging from theft to drugs to weapon — entered guilty pleas in Criminal Court in May and received a prison sentence with credit for 277 days already served.
Tracy Lynn Boatright, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of more than $10,000 and possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a Schedule II drug for resale.
She received a total of five years to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender and will be given credit for time already served in jail.
Remaining charges, ranging from introducing contraband into a penal institution to simple possession, were dismissed in exchange for the plea.
One theft charge relates to the taking of $10,000 in jewelry from a Fairfield Glade resident. The other theft charge stems from a shoplifting incident.
The drug charge is the result of an undercover drug buy and weapon charge from a police stop.
The incidents took place between June 2021-August 2022.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Arraignment
• Michael Lynn Burton, two counts of home improvement fraud of $10,000-$60,000 and one count of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to June 21.
• Brandon Hunter Davis, two counts of simple possession of meth, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• James Robert Eldridge, possession of meth with intent, simple possession of meth and driving under the influence, continued to June 21.
• James Marshall Evitt, two counts of residential and work restrictions violations, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Evitt and continued to July 11.
• Kenneth Paul Ford, driving under the influence, per se (blood alcohol .08% or higher) and violation of the implied consent law, continued to June 26.
• Jordan Andrew Griffis, home improvement fraud of $10,000-$60,000, continued to July 11 at which time Griffis is to return to court with an attorney.
• Jason Michael Hughes, vandalism of $2,500-$10,000 (superseding indictment), continued to June 21.
• Kenny Lyle Johnson, possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to June 21.
• Shane Lee Kirby possession of meth with intent, continued to June 21.
• Kevin Paul Proffitt, two counts of possession of meth with intent, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to June 21.
• Nicholas Adam Todd, assault, continued to June 21.
• Alan Michael Unser, aggravated assault, continued to June 21.
Deadline docket
• Jason Edward Breeding, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to June 21.
• Cristian Misel Garcia, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to June 21.
• Lukas McKinley Johnson, two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property of $2,500-$10,000, theft of property of $1,000-$2,500, vandalism of $1,000-$2,500 and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, continued to June 21.
• Kiley Lewis Kausner, possession of meth with intent, continued to June 21.
• Rebecca Leigh Kennedy, aggravated statutory rape, continued to June 21.
• Tonya Dawn McMahan, possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent, continued to June 21.
• Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to June 21.
• Crystal Leann Mosley, possession of meth with intent and simple possession, continued to June 21.
• Jerome Scott Peden, attempted first-degree murder and evading arrest, continued to June 21
• Michael Joe Phillips, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, continued to Aug. 9.
• Brandon Wayne Rains, aggravated statutory rape, continued to June 21.
• Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft of property of $10,000-$60,000, theft of property of $2,500-$10,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $10,000-$60,000, continued to June 21.
• Pedro Lucas Sanitize, rape of a child, continued to June 21.
• Tony Wayne Stakes, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent and aggravated criminal trespassing, motion to suppress evidence continued to July 11.
• Robert Charles Taylor, theft of property of up to $1,000 and violation of the sex offender registration forms, continued to July 11.
• Thomas Alan Uchytil, aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment, continued to June 21,.
• Tonya Marie Davis, three counts of burglary, assault on a first responder, vandalism of up to $1,000 and criminal trespassing, continued to June 21.
Probation violations
• Devin Patrick Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a seven-year sentence at 30%.
• Kendra’s Dashawn Brooks, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 9.
• Scottie Keith Godsey, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75% with credit for any time served in jail and then be returned back on probation.
• Randi Danielle Reppert, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 30 days in jail and then be returned to probation.
Continued boundover
The following persons have cases still waiting action of the grand jury. They are to appear in court July 10 unless otherwise noted.
David Glenn Belvin, two cases; David Anthony Borja, one count; Darrell Aaron Cox, one count; James Edward Crouse, one count; Bennie E. Douglas Jr., two counts; Jason Neal Keagle, one case, dropped; Heidi Jo Kroger, one case; Carrie Nicole Rector, three counts; David Benjamin Robertson, one count; Dustin Ryan Seney, one count; Bradley Leon Smith, one count; David Wayne Smith, one count; Dwayne Levonn Smith, five counts; Tony Wayne Starkes, one case; Alissa D. Thompson, one case; Emily Nichole Threet, one case; Nicholas Adam Todd, one case.
