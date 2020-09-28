The county won a lawsuit against a property owner for violation of health and safety standards, county attorney Philip Burnett told the Cumberland County Commission Sept. 21.
“We presented a case the Health and Safety Standards Board has been working on for 11 months,” Burnett said. “That’s the first time in 15 years that board has had to go to court.”
The case centered on a Dublin Dr. property, with complaints of debris, leaving hazards in the road right-of-way and vehicles leaking fuel into the ground.
The Health and Safety Standards Board approved proceeding with a civil suit to enforce a fine when it met in late August. Burnett presented the case in Cumberland County General Sessions Sept. 8.
The county won a $2,000 ruling against the property owner, who lives in Arkansas. Relatives of the owner have occupied the property.
“The judge ruled in our favor. That sets some good precedent for that board,” Burnett said.
The complaint began when three adjoining property owners complained to the Health and Safety Standards Board last fall. At one point, the property was cleaned up, but neighbors returned to the committee the next month saying there was still a problem.
The county can file a civil suit to enforce property standards, with a fine of $50 per day.
Key to the county’s success in this case was documentation of the property’s condition throughout the course of the process, Burnett said.
“The members of the board have been to that property multiple times. I’ve been to the property multiple times. That’s what you have to have,” Burnett said. “We didn’t have to put on any evidence. The judge looked at the first picture and asked, ‘Ma’am, would you like to live next to this?’”
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, chairs the Health and Safety Standards Board. She reported the committee would meet Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse. The board will hear a report on the court case, an update on another property complaint and a new complaint in the area of Linger Lake.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock told commissioners sales tax collections in the first two months of the fiscal year were $1.9 million against a projected revenue of $1.7 million — $236,802 above budget.
The bulk of the county’s sales tax revenue funds the school system and school building projects.
An independent audit of sales tax collections is underway, Brock said. There could be adjustments in the coming months based on the location of the buyer or seller, particularly as the county begins to see revenue from internet sales.
That report could also impact other revenue, such as the Hall Income Tax.
“It’s common for a person to report they’re in the city of Crossville when they don’t live in the corporate city limits. And that can go vice-versa,” Brock said. “We’ll share the report when we get the official results back.”
The county’s Emergency Medical Services department has collected $711,504 in the first two months of the fiscal year, against a budget of $666,666, for $44,838 above budget projections.
Property tax notices are scheduled to go out Oct. 1, Brock said. He’ll start reporting those figures next month.
In other action, the county approved the sale of two properties with delinquent property taxes.
•102 Cambridge Ln., sold to Russell and Mary Lampinen for $100, with $188.40 in attorney fees and $45 advertising fee. The property had not had taxes paid on it since at least 2005, with a balance of $1,685.
•112 Lakeshire Dr., sold to Jean G. Barber for $250, with attorney fees of $164.40, and $45 advertising fee. The property had a balance of $697.51 in property taxes owed since 2002.
The delinquent tax committee also approved the sale of two additional properties, with bids equal to or greater than the tax debt owed.
•13 Bangor Court, sold to Kim and June Seigler for $2,500 and the $45 advertising fee.
•24 Ashford Place, sold to Hollis and June VanWinkle for $863.75 and $45 advertising fee.
The county also approved a new contract with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health, for mental health evaluation and treatment services for criminal defendants charged with misdemeanors.
Payment for these services comes from the jail’s medical services budget, Brock told the commission. The county does not spend a great deal on this service each year, he said, but the contract allows the county to pay a lower rate than it would otherwise pay.
The commission also approved a budget amendment allocating $35,530 more towards the purchase of three new ambulances for the county. The county had budgeted $534,000 for the purchase, but the low bid came in above that amount. The budget amendment provides sufficient funding to complete the purchase.
All items were unanimously approved by the 13 commissioners present.
Not present for the meeting were Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner; David Gibson, 4th District commissioner; Jim Blalock, 8th District Commissioner; Jeff Cooper, 7th District commissioner; and Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.