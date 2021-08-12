A 6% salary increase for county employees can take effect following approval of the county’s tax rate, pay schedule and budget for the 2021-’22 fiscal year Tuesday night.
The Cumberland County Commission, meeting in a special-called session, approved resolutions adopting the property tax rate for the coming year, with no increase, salary schedule, budget allocations for the county, schools and other departments, and nonprofit donations.
“The budget has no property tax increase proposed,” Nathan Brock, county finance director, told the commission during the public hearing.
Property taxes for the county remain $1.5653 per $100 of assessed value. The county estimates it will generate $24.14 million in revenue from property taxes next year. That figure includes a 5% delinquency rate for unpaid taxes.
Property taxes will be divided among the county’s general fund, the general purpose school fund, the solid waste/sanitation fund and the debt service fund as follows:
•$0.7711 to the county general fund
•$0.1707 to the solid waste/sanitation fund
•$0.3636 to the general purpose school fund
•$0.2599 to the general debt service fund
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, moved to approve the tax rate, supported by Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner. It was approved unanimously, with Sue York, 1st District commissioner, and Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner, not present.
County Wage Scale
Next, the commission approved the updated wage scale and classification schedule.
The changes provide a 6% increase in salaries for county employees. It also increases pay for part-time personnel.
The schedule also includes new classifications for law enforcement and correctional employees of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Estimated cost of the pay raises is about $1 million.
Sheriff Casey Cox told the budget committee in May he struggled with turnover of employees to departments paying more. Under the current pay schedule, starting pay for a deputy is $29,479. Under the new wage scale, a starting patrol deputy would earn a minimum of $34,372, with an increase to $38,669 upon completing their required training.
Other changes include incentives for emergency medical personnel and trades workers to earn additional certifications.
Brock noted the budget does not include any new full-time positions, but it does increase hours for some full-time and part-time personnel.
Nancy Hyder, 1st District commissioner, moved to approve the updated wage scale and classification schedule, supported by Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner. The motion was unanimously approved.
County Budget
The county’s general fund budget includes estimated revenue of $29.1 million with $32.3 million in expenses. The additional $3.2 million needed to fund the budget will come from the county’s fund balance, estimated at $10.1 million for the start of the fiscal year. If the county were to spend all the budgeted funds and not receive any additional revenue, it would end with a reserve — called the fund balance — of $6.9 million.
•Solid Waste & Sanitation Fund
The budget estimates $3.2 million in revenue and $3.1 million in expenses, with an estimated ending fund balance of $1.1 million.
The department is funded through property taxes and the sale of recycled materials, such as cardboard.
•Highway Department
The county road department is funded through state gas taxes and local mineral severance taxes, with estimated revenue of $4.4 million and $4.6 million in expenses, with the $182,484 balance coming from the department’s fund balance. The estimated ending fund balance is $968,455.
•General Purpose School Budget
Schools are funded with a combination of local funds and state funds. The county is required to provide $18.5 million in local funding through the Basic Education Program, a complex formula used to determine funding needs and local ability to pay. The state estimates its funding for the school system at $35.3 million.
The county budgeted $5.9 million in property taxes to support the schools. The remainder of its portion of school funding will come from local option sales taxes collected in the county, about $12.6 million.
Another $2.7 million in local option sales tax is earmarked for debt service for school construction.
The $59.8 million budget anticipates using $3.4 million of the school system’s $7.4 million fund balan-
ce.
The budget includes a 3% pay increase for all school personnel and changes to salary schedule for early and late career teachers to meet minimum salary requirements and provide additional pay to teachers with 20 or more years of service.
•Debt Service
The county has budgeted $7.2 million in revenue for the debt service fund, used to pay off long-term loans for items such as the county jail renovation or construction of schools. Money comes from a portion of the property tax and a portion of the local option sales tax, which is reserved for school construction.
Principal and interest payments for the year are estimated at $6.5 million, with $704,046 going into the debt service fund balance. This restricted fund is estimated to reach $16.1 million at the close of the fiscal year.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, moved to
approve the budget appropriations, supported by Mall.
The motion passed 15-1, with Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, opposed.
“I don’t believe this budget supplies the needs of the people of Cumberland County. I vote no,” Blalock said.
Nonprofit
Donations
The budget includes donations to nonprofit organizations totaling $172,000, up about $25,000 from the prior year.
“That funding is for adults with intellectual disabilities, senior citizen programs, the Rescue Squad, animal spay and neuter programs, advocacy groups and the Veterans Honor Guard,” Brock explained.
Donations approved were:
•Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, $52,500
•Cumberland County Rescue Squad, $12,000
•Fair Park Senior Center, $30,000
•Hilltoppers, $17,100
•Veterans Honor Guard, $4,500
•Wags and Whiskers, $5,000
•Fairfield Glade Fire Department, $38,500
•Cumberland County Young Marines, $1,500
•Avalon Center, $6,000
•Court Appointed Special Advocates, $5,000
John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, moved to approve the donations, supported by Hyder.
The motion was unanimously approved.
