The Cumberland County Commission agreed to purchase the former Progressive Savings Bank building south of Crossville for use as an archives facility for $1.125 million.
However, questions remain on how much it will cost to add a secure records storage room to the facility and make renovations to store the county’s historical records.
“Tonight all we’re doing is buying the building,” said Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner. “If we decide we want to add a vault to it or whatever, that has to go through building and grounds first, be passed there and then go to budget and then it comes back here.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said, “You said ‘if’ we decide to build a secure records room. If you decided not to, then this project is moot. We should not move to the building if the intent is not to follow through.”
The county had budgeted $1.6 million for renovation of the current archives facility on E. First St. to demolish a portion of the facility and rebuild a two-story structure that provided for flexible storage on the first floor and a secure records storage facility on the second.
The commission agreed to borrow the money from its debt service fund balance, with those funds repaid over time from the collection of records fees in the county, estimated about about $100,000 a year.
Bids for the project came in $280,000 above the budgeted amount. In June, the commission voted not to proceed with the renovation following a 9-8 vote on a motion to provide additional funds. Ten votes are required for a motion to pass the commission.
Without the additional funds, the renovation was put on hold. Soon after, Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, put forth the idea of buying the former bank building and moving the archives from downtown to Hwy. 127 S.
The resolution presented Monday reallocated the $1.6 million budgeted for the renovation to the purchase of the building, with purchase and renovations not to exceed $1.6 million.
County Attorney Philip Burnett said the commission could use the records fees for the project because it was for records preservation.
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, moved to approve the resolution, amending the presented motion removing a phrase stating the $1.6 million was to “provide funds for the future of the county archives project,” and a “redundant” whereas.
“Future needs of the Cumberland County Archives was not part of the original resolution, and since the future cannot be predicted, this resolution should not dictate nor hinder the need for future renovation or expansion,” Mall and Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, wrote in a memo to the commission.
Sherrill supported the motion.
Commissioners noted that the total cost of renovation of the facility is unknown. It will need some minor adjustments to remove some walls to reconfigure the interior, remove a sink, and build a wall at the entrance for lockers and to block the view of the secure records storage space.
The building will also need a secure records storage facility. While called a “vault” by some, the structure doesn’t have to meet the standards of a bank vault. The room needs to be windowless and have climate control to protect records from humidity and sunlight. It also needs to be strong enough to withstand heavy storms.
The existing drive-thru area could provide a 24-foot by 34-foot space. With nine-foot ceilings, there would be 7,200 cubic feet of storage for records. Rolling shelves would double that space.
Current collections housed at the existing archives and at the Cumberland County Justice Center come to about 8,000 cubic feet of records, Stone said.
“We think we can manage for a while,” she said.
Stone chairs the public records commission for the county.
Mall said, “We weren’t clear in the last building and grounds meeting what renovations were planned. We listed what they have indicated needs to be done to make it ‘archive ready.’ It’s not conclusive.”
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, asked if an architect had reviewed the plans.
“I know it’s going to have to be renovated and changed and some other stuff added to it. I know all that. I wonder, should we be voting for this before we have an architect look at it and see what we actually need,” he said.
Stone said there is an architect for the renovation project who was experienced in secure records storage facilities.
“If the group wants a plan, he could probably draw one up pretty quickly,” she said.
Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, said, “I would think there would be numerous people who could draw one up pretty quickly.”
Stone said, “We have an architect, though. He already designed and measured all of our records. He has a plan. It could be easily adapted.”
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, noted the renovation project had called for a vault.
“We’re definitely going to need one there,” she said. “That’s one thing we’re going to have to have. The other stuff, we can work on that.”
Stone said the change in the project changed the funding available for construction of a records storage space.
“We’re going to have to be realistic. We just wiped out 70% of [the budget] with buying the building. It may be more. It may not be much more, but a secure records room has special needs — it has air conditioning units that are climate controlled … You all have heard all this before. It is not a regular room,” Stone said.
Hyder said, “I want to buy the building. It’s a great building. I think it’s a wise choice. But we’re not real sure about the renovations.”
Stone said if there was not an agreement to build a records storage area, the archives would have to remain at its current location and look for another solution for storage of county records. Then, the building would have to be purchased with county funds — not the records fees the county collects.
“If you change your mind and decide not to do a records facility … there’s nothing in the building large enough for our records at this point. That is something that will have to be addressed. But we can’t address it because we don’t have a plan,” Stone said. “We have to get the plan and it will have to be approved.”
Mall said the building and grounds committee was aware of the needs of the archives and the questions on the potential cost, yet they approved the purchase anyway.
“All we’re doing now is making this resolution accurate and to clarify that this building can be purchased using fees,” she said. “We’re asking the same questions we were asking at building and grounds, and they approved taking it forward.”
Burnett said the resolution authorized County Mayor Allen Foster to negotiate the purchase of the facility. Another option would be to authorize Foster to place the building under contract and give the county 60 days to answer questions on renovation costs.
“I haven’t spoken to this seller. I’m not sure if they would be open to this,” Burnett said.
Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, asked what would become of the building if the commission were unable to agree on additional money for the renovations.
“If we buy this building tonight and down the road we can’t agree on the size of — not a vault, whatever it is — what are we going to do with this building?” he asked. “We may end up with a building we can’t do anything with.”
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, said the prior project called for contractors to do the work. He said Tennessee College of Applied Technology has agreed to work with the county on the project, with students providing labor on the project.
“The cost should come in way below the $1,600,300,” Lowe said.
Stone agreed interior renovations would not be difficult to complete. But the secure records storage space was another question.
“It’s just going to cost what it’s going to cost,” Stone said. “This is not a cheap project. It may come in higher. No one has a crystal ball.”
The commission voted unanimously to approve amendments to the resolution proposed by Mall and Sherrill and then voted unanimously on the resolution as amended. Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner, was not present for the meeting.
