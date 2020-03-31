Cumberland County’s Health and Safety Standards Board approved accepting bids from contractors through the Cumberland County Finance Department for cleanup of property on Springwater Circle, where a trailer has burned down and debris has been piling up for months. The property was previously determined abandoned and dilapidated.
County Attorney Philip Burnett said the property is owned by two different people. One of them could not be located, but the second owner had a letter of violation put in their hand.
“They were served with the paperwork March 9, and no response has been made. You could go ahead and solicit for bids to clean up the property if you want,” Burnett said.
He said the board could put a lien on the property or could even take out a civil suit against the property owner in order to redeem the costs of the cleanup.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner and HSSB chairwoman, said, “Something’s got to be done on this place because it’s going to get worse and create more problems with rats and snakes.”
Tom Isham, committee member, agreed and moved to accept bids for cleanup on the property.
Isham’s motion was supported by Joe Koester.
Committee member Bobby Rhea abstained from the vote.
A complaint about property on Dublin Dr. in the Breckenridge subdivision was again discussed. According to the complaint and several neighbors, tires, cars, concrete blocks and other items are piling up on the property.
Cumberland County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock reported the debris is partially in the right of way.
Blaylock said he had sent a letter to the property owner but had not heard back.
The committee has not been able to locate the property owner to give them notice of the violation. The board agreed to send a violation letter to the people living at the address and to send one to the person living out of state who paid the property taxes.
Isham made a motion to send the letters and have Blaylock mark the right of way on the road.
Board member Craig Clark supported the motion, and it was unanimously approved.
The committee agreed to meet again and discuss the Dublin Dr. property on April 22 at 2 p.m. in the small meeting room on the third floor of the Cumberland County Courthouse.
