Cumberland County will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a memorial service at the Cumberland County 9/11 Memorial at 1423 Livingston Rd. in Crossville beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Joining the remembrance will be Patrick Clancy, a retired lieutenant with the Fire Department of New York. Clancy will speak on behalf of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed in honor of Firefighter Stephen Siller.
Clancy had the night duty on Sept. 11, 2001, and was at home when the World Trade Center was struck. He rushed to duty as quickly as possible after the attack.
He retired from the department with 25 years of service and has served the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for three years.
The Cumberland County 9/11 Memorial was established in 2011. The site includes a girder from the Twin Towers in New York. Local firefighter Andrew Benson, now deceased, worked diligently to secure a piece of the towers for the memorial site.
A memorial service has been held each year since 2011. Cumberland County Fire Department Assistant Chief John Hall has assisted in coordinating the event each year.
Hall traveled to New York a few days after the attacks, assisting at a Fire Department of New York station in the aftermath.
There will be a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m., the time when the first plane flew into the northern facade of the North Tower at the World Trade Center.
The ceremony brings together emergency personnel from every emergency service.
There will also be a bell-ringing ceremony honoring the firefighters who died during the attacks, and the reading of the memorial plaque. Carrie Hassler will sing the National Anthem while Ted Monday sings “God Bless the U.S.A.” Beth Morgan will play the bagpipes. Tennessee Mobile Stage Rentals is providing the sound system, operated by Mark Steinman.
Local residents who lost loved ones during the attacks are encouraged to contact Hall or Barbara Parsons. Call 931-248-3341 or 931-484-5501.
