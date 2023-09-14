Cumberland County entities will receive more than $130,000 in Highway Safety Grant funding this year. The funds are used to promote safety on local roadways, curb instances of drunk driving and improve safety coordination efforts between agencies across the Upper Cumberland region.
Grant recipients are:
•Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, $55,000 for enforcement of DUI laws
•Crossville Police Department, $26,930 for community-based traffic safety enforcement and education
•Fairfield Glade Police Department, $30,000 for a senior driver safety campaign and $20,000 for a network coordinator
The 13th Judicial District Attorney General’s office will receive $210,592 for DUI prosecution.
“I appreciate the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, our Department of Safety and Homeland Security and our local agencies for their effective, committed partnership in securing these sizable grants,” said Tennessee Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville.
“This funding will create new resources to support local police nd our district attorney’s office in their ongoing efforts to improve public safety in our community.”
Over 370 federal grants exceeding $28 million in total have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee.
These awards are provided to agencies that have successfully applied for funding that meets the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards. Applications must align with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.
