Cumberland County is paying out the money it earmarked for broadband expansion grant several months after two internet service providers were awarded grants to serve thousands of new customers across the county.
The Cumberland County Commission committed $3 million to provide local matching funds for state broadband expansion grants. That money will be split between Ben Lomand Communications LLC and BTC Communications LLC.
The money comes from the more than $11 million the county received in federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state also used ARPA money to provide a competitive grant program for broadband expansion projects across the state.
Ben Lomand received a total of $22.4 million for Cumberland County, with a total project cost of $37.1 million. Its project is the largest awarded in Cumberland County, with more than 6,900 new address points slated for service across the county. The project area fills in portions of the county between areas where the company has received grants in the past.
“The Cumberland County grant greatly expands our Ben Lomand Fiber footprint within a county where we have fostered a close to two decades-long relationship. And just like our fiber footprint, we continue to grow our staff and support personnel to handle the communication needs of one of the largest-sized counties in the state,” said Greg Smartt, Ben Lomand Connect general manager and CEO. “From online learning, telemedicine and the growing work-from-home sector, we can’t wait to see what the fruits of synchronous Gig fiber are to these residents.”
BTC Communications, LLC, based in Bledsoe County, received a $5 million grant to serve an area in southern Cumberland County up to the boundary with Ben Lomand. This area includes Newton Rd., Brewer Rd., Vandever Rd., Hillendale Rd. and Hinch Mountain Rd.
“We’ve sent this grant in three times,” said Matthew Boynton, engineering manager with BTC Communications.
He thanked the community for their support for the project, which included writing letters of support to include in the grant application. Boynton said the company received hundreds of letters.
“That’s what helped us get this incredible grant,” Boynton said. “The state commented on the support we had from the community.”
The Cumberland County Commission unanimously approved a resolution allowing Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster to disburse the funds to the two companies as part of its regular agenda July 17.
The county also committed a portion of its ARPA funds to support water infrastructure projects across the county. The state recently granted $5.6 million in area water infrastructure projects to be matched by $1 million in local ARPA funds.
In other business, the commission approved the following:
• acceptance of bids for various properties owned by the county as recommended by the Delinquent Tax Committee
• changes to the equipment use policy for the parks and recreation department, barring event holders from operating motorized county-owned equipment. Instead, event holders can contract the use of county-owned equipment through the parks and recreation department for a fee of $25 per hour. Equipment must be operated by a county employee
• appointment of Greg Maxwell and Cathy Cathey to the Cumberland County Library Board, with their term to expire June 30, 2026; and reappointment of Joe Looney to the board for a second term, to expire June 30, 2026.
