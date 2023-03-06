Cumberland County took the first step toward establishing a building codes department with the unanimous approval of the county commission’s environmental committee March 2.
The county currently contracts with the city of Crossville to conduct building inspections throughout the county, ensuring construction meets established building codes approved by the county.
“Our next step is a resolution to the full commission, and then we’ll turn it over to the mayor. He will need to notify the city that we’re moving forward with this,” said Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, who moved to go forward with the plan.
The panel has been discussing creating a separate codes department for several months.
Last year, the city collected $422,939 in permit and inspection fees for building in the county. However, there is currently no method for county residents to appeal a decision of the city codes department.
Some commissioners also wanted to opt out of certain building requirements, like insulation in crawl spaces of residential property. However, the county approves the building codes it will follow and the state has not indicated that a county can opt out of enforcement of specific codes.
Sixth District Commissioner Joe Sherrill asked County Mayor Allen Foster if he felt that the county was maintaining a good relationship with the city through this move, or if it would create a “ripple of problems.” He also pointed out that the codes department would need a way to handle complaints.
“I did talk to him—the Mayor of Crossville [R.J. Crawford],” Foster said. “He told me that there had been some discussion about this, and he understands.”
Foster added, “I don’t know if it’s a net positive or negative to our budget. I don’t know how many inspectors they have, or how all that works.
“They’re doing different things that we do, too,” Foster added.
The panel discussed the needs of a new department, including up to three full-time employees: two inspectors and a secretary that also serves the maintenance department. Foster said office space may be available at the Cumberland County Clerk’s Office on S. Main St., and that employees would drive the county-owned vehicles home at night.
Foster said he believed the county codes department, if approved, should not launch until Jan. 1, 2024.
