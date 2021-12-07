The Cumberland County Republican and Cumberland County Democratic parties have called for primary elections for the Board of Education in 2022.
With a primary election in May, candidates must qualify for the races by Feb. 17. That includes candidates who want to run as independents on the ballot, Jill Davis, Cumberland County Administrator of Elections, said.
Petitions are now available at the Cumberland County Election Commission Office, 83 Northside Ln., Suite 101.
School board seats up for election in 2022 are for the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th districts.
Both parties issued their call for primary elections in local races last summer for county constitutional offices, such as sheriff, county mayor and property assessor.
A new law approved during the October special session called by the Tennessee General Assembly allows for partisan elections for the office. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law Nov. 12.
The Cumberland County Republican Party Executive Committee voted the following week to hold a primary election.
“There were no specific reasons,” Cumberland County Republican Party Chairman R.J. Crawford said of the decision.
He said he had been approached by several members of the local party over the last few weeks asking if the party would call for a primary.
“The legislature made the decision because they felt it was what their constituents wanted,” Crawford said. “They wanted to have Republican representation at the school board level.”
The Cumberland County Democratic Party Executive Committee voted to call for a primary when it met Dec. 1.
Anne Ferrell Quillen, County Democratic Party chair, said the law allows Republicans to “politicize school boards across Tennessee.”
“While Democrats wish they could just opt out and refuse to play the Republican game, the threat to quality public schools for all Tennessee’s children is far too serious a matter,” Quillen said in written remarks to the Chronicle, citing concerns related to health and safe schools.
“Good government needs to be the end goal of all elections and the values of the Democratic party represent the epitome of good government: fairness, common sense, liberty and justice for all.”
Candidates running in a party primary will be on the ballot May 3, with winners advancing to the county general election Aug. 4, along with registered independent candidates.
The deadline for voters to register for the primary election is April 4.
Voters must be at least 18 years old on or before the next election, U.S. citizens and residents of Tennessee and Cumberland County. They must present a valid Tennessee driver’s license or state-issued ID to vote. Registration can be completed online at ovr.govote.tn.gov or at the Cumberland County Election Commission Office, 83 Northside Ln., Suite 101.
Early voting for the primary election will be held April 13-28 at the Cumberland County Election Commission. Voters may request an absentee ballot before April 26, 2022.
Election Day voters will vote at their assigned precinct.
