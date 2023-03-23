Builders will need to see a new county codes department for building permits next year.
The Cumberland County Commission approved creation of the new department during its March 20 meeting, and instructed Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster to notify the city of Crossville of its decision.
“I do think we as a county need to take this on,” said Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner.
But Sherrill said the commission needs to re-evaluate the codes inspections department in the future to ensure it is operating as intended and using taxpayer funds appropriately.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said, “I feel it is very important that we do provide homeowners with the assurance of having inspections. But I do think we’re going to have a minimally frustrating system to work with.”
The county first adopted residential building codes for new construction and certain additions or renovations in 2007. At that time, it partnered with the city of Crossville, which had a codes enforcement office already in operation.
Commissioners in 2007 voiced concerns about veterans having difficulty securing Veterans Administration loans on new homes due to the lack of building codes. Others were concerned with unlicensed contractors working in the county with no inspections, particularly with the high number of homes build on “spec” in the county.
Representatives of banks urged commissioners to adopt codes and inspections.
The state requires counties and cities that adopt building codes to use building codes that are within seven years of the current year. And once adopted, inspectors are bound by the provisions of the building code.
That’s caused some conflict.
For example, current building codes require insulation to be placed under the floor in the crawl space of a home.
Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, told the county’s environmental committee previously that this could lead to trapped moisture ruining the subfloor of a home, adding many people removed it once they moved in.
However, there is no option to opt out of one provision of the code.
Commissioners have also expressed concerns that county residents do not have a way to appeal a code inspector’s decision. City residents can appeal those decisions
The city reports 786 total permits issued in the current fiscal year, with $315,826 in fees paid.
Much of that has come from county permits, $237,400 paid for 184 residential and 12 commercial building permits.
The city reports 22 city commercial permits and 67 residential permits.
Joe Page, from Spring City, addressed the commission at the beginning of its meeting, noting he works in the construction field with experience as a licensed contractor.
Page said the county has other options available other than starting its own codes department.
“The first option the state gives us is the opt-out option,” Page said, adding 34 counties and 30 cities in Tennessee have not adopted building codes.
“This results in no cost to the county or the builders or the homeowner,” Page said. “If builders want to build to the code, they can. But this is voluntary.”
Homeowners can request inspections by the state fire marshal’s office in counties without adopted codes and building inspections.
“In my opinion, that’s the best option,” Page said.
A second option is to let the state operate the building inspections in the county. This is used in 107 jurisdictions, he said.
“There’s no cost to the county. There’s a minimal cost to the builder and homeowner because you still have to get a permit and inspections,” Page said.
This program only applies to one- and two-family dwellings and additions over 30 square feet.
Page said building codes are International Residential Building Codes.
“The title should be a tip-off,” Page said. “Unless it’s International Harvester or International House of Pancakes, if it’s got international in the title, it’s probably not a good thing.”
Page said operating a codes department results in cost to the county for staffing and space.
“Builders think the building inspection absolves them of liability, but it doesn’t,” Page said. “The inspector is only required to make a good-faith effort, and they’re indemnified by you folks.”
While building inspections are billed as a safety measure, Page said some counties and cities use them as a revenue source, which increases the cost of housing and “grows government at the expense of private property rights.”
The resolution was approved 14-1, with Greg Maxwell, 8th District commissioner voting against.
Commissioners Colleen Mall, 9th District; Mark Baldwin, 7th District; and Wendell Wilson, 6th District, were not present.
The resolution keeps agricultural buildings exempt from building permits and inspections.
It calls for a changeover Jan. 1, 2024, from the city of Crossville codes inspections to a new county department.
Initially, the department will staff two full-time and one part-time inspector and a secretary who will also serve the county maintenance department.
Details of staffing are to be discussed during the county’s budget development for the 2023-’24 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The county’s agreement with the city calls for 180 days notice of intent to terminate the agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.