Cumberland County may be seeking an auctioneer soon.
The county has several vehicles that have aged out of use in various departments. While the county usually turns to online surplus auction site Gov Deals, a recent auction by the city of Crossville has commissioners thinking there may be a better way.
“I bet there was 100 people down there, and those vehicles brought good money,” Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, said during the March 29 meeting of the Cumberland County Finance Committee. “I bought one of them, and I paid more than I wanted to pay.”
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the Chronicle the auction brought in more than $240,000 to the city, with dozens of used vehicles put on the auction block.
A public auction where anyone can place a bid is a legal way for the county to get rid of equipment it no longer needs and allow it to recoup some costs.
The vehicles include a 1978 Ford F-700 truck with an estimated value of $3,000, and more recent models of vehicles used by departments within the county’s general fund budget. The finance committee approved selling eight vehicles at auction.
“It seemed like [the city] had some success,” Nathan Brock, county finance director, said. “Since we had so many vehicles and because we’ve had a lot of equipment to replace, we have more to surplus.
“We’ve got 20 or 30 vehicles which is hard to do one at a time through Gov Deals.”
There are also 18 school buses ready to be disposed of from the school system’s inventory. These could prove harder to sell, though.
“When they take a bus out of service, they cannibalize them,” Brock said. “They’re probably getting more value out of them because of the supply chain for parts than if they left the bus intact.”
Scrap yards require seats and glass to be removed before taking buses.
“These old buses, they don’t have motors,” Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner, said. “Who would bid on a bus with no motor, no hood, no axles?”
Brock added, “And they cost a lot to move around.”
Kim Bray, chief operations officer for the school system, explained most parts were removed.
“They just have a shell,” she said.
But the county bus garage needs to get the old buses removed because the transportation department needs the space.
The committee directed Brock to seek proposals from local auction companies to pursue a public auction of surplus equipment.
“I’d like to try it just to see,” said Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner. “Let’s see what happens.”
In other business, the committee approved the following bids:
• $212,930.88 for new furniture and graphics for the Cumberland County High School cafeteria, plus $50 per table for disposal. Ernie Morris Enterprises Inc. submitted the only bid.
• $351,047 for new kitchen exhaust hoods and installation at Martin Elementary and the Phoenix School. CHC Mechanical Contractors Inc. submitted the only bid.
• $69,725.43 for convection steamers at Martin, North Cumberland and South Cumberland elementary schools. Hotel & Restaurant Supply submitted the low bid from six bids received.
• $134,619.20 for new boilerless combi ovens and steamers at CCHS, Brown and North Cumberland elementary schools. Hotel & Restaurant Supply was the only company to submit a bid that met the specifications, though five bids were received.
• $49,745 for painting at South Cumberland Elementary
• Three ambulance remounts at a cost of $124,700 each, from Select-Tech, Inc. of Shelbyville, TN. This was the only bid received. The price is higher than the budgeted cost of $95,000 each. The committee approved the bid pending action by the county budget committee to allocate additional funds to the project.
The panel approved an out-of-state travel request from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy to basic SWAT training in Georgia in April. The training is free, but the county is responsible for lodging costs.
Seiber said departments can seek the training from Tennessee’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. POST will host training in one county and invite surrounding departments to participate, at no charge, Seiber said. But, it can take time to get such a training scheduled.
Given the school shooting that took place in Nashville the Monday before the meeting, Seiber said he would support the travel request at this time.
The panel declined to act on a request from the Cumberland County Fire Department to send Chaplain Randall Dye to Washington, DC, for the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service May 5-7 to transport the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains Rehab Emergency Support Trailer.
