County commissioners will consider approving a resolution to declare Cumberland County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” county during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The resolution is one that has been approved by several counties throughout Tennessee and is sponsored locally by John Patterson, 9th District commissioner.
The resolution states the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
The resolution quotes “certain legislation introduced in the current session of the United States Congress could have the effect of infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms, as guaranteed by the second amendment of the United States Constitution and the intent of Article 1, section 24, of the constitution of Tennessee.”
The resolution further states the county is concerned about the “passage of any bill containing any language that could be interpreted as infringing on the rights of the citizens of Cumberland County to keep and bear arms or could begin a slippery slope of restrictions on the second amendment rights of the citizens of Cumberland County.”
The resolution states the county wishes to oppose to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens under the second amendment and article 1, section 24, of the constitution of Tennessee of the citizens of Cumberland County.
“The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the constitution of the United States and the state of Tennessee, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such means at its disposal to protect the right of the citizens to keep and bear arms, the power of appropriation of public funds, the right to petition for redress of grievances and the direction to the law enforcement and judiciary of Cumberland County to not enforce any unconstitutional law.”
“The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners hereby expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Cumberland County and its intent that public funds of the county not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights or to aid in the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Cumberland County to bear arms and the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners herby declares its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms through such legal means as may be expedient. The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners herby declares Cumberland County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary,” the resolution states.
The county commission is also considering a resolution of “No consent to refugee resettlement in Cumberland County.”
That resolution cites an executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump regarding the resettlement of refugees.
The resolution states, “The current Governor of Tennessee has stated that he intends to welcome more refugees into the state of Tennessee. The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners is concerned about the possible resettlement of refugees in our county and any adverse effects that may cause economically in our county. The Cumberland County Commission wishes to express its deep fiscal commitment to the taxpayers of this county and The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its opposition to any refugee resettlement … and to express its refusal to become a Refugee Sanctuary locality within the limits of the Constitution of the United States.”
The resolution is also sponsored by Patterson.
The Cumberland County Commission will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the large meeting room on the third floor of the Cumberland County Courthouse to consider both of the resolutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.