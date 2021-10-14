The county’s central fueling center needs an update.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock told the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission the facility on Genesis Rd. was between 25 and 35 years old, and parts were getting hard to find.
“It has become antiquated and it’s developed a lot of problems,” Brock said. “We’ve done some replacement parts, but now even parts are getting difficult or even impossible to get. Some users of the system have had frustration with the system.”
The fuel station serves all county vehicles, from the school buses to sheriff’s patrol vehicles and the county’s highway department heavy equipment.
“I believe the system needs to be replaced,” Brock said. “It would really modernize our system. It’s still like when you go to the gas station and fill up your tank. But how it does that and the reliability of those dispensers — we need to do an upgrade.”
The county purchases fuel in bulk, about 7,500 gallons a week.
RBM Company, which currently services the fuel center’s equipment, provided a quote of $25,756 for materials and installation of a new dispensing system. The quote does not include changes to underground fuel storage tanks or infrastructure.
Brock said the county splits the cost of the fuel center between the county general budget, 40%, the school system, 40%, and the county road department, 20%. Kacee Harris, chief financial officer for the school system, said the schools budgeted their portion of the update in their budget.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, asked if the city of Crossville had been approached about joining the county’s fuel system. That could allow the county to purchase more fuel and maybe get a better price, he said.
Brock said there has also been a proposal from a local fuel supplier to update the equipment at no cost to the county. However, the company wanted an agreement that the county would purchase all its fuel from that company for a set period of time.
Sue York, 2nd District commissioner, said she would like to see a cover over the pumps to protect employees from rain and other weather. There are concerns regarding the right of way on Genesis Road and ensuring space for buses to enter and leave the bus garage.
Brock added that the cover would have to be so high to ensure buses and heavy equipment could use the system that it would render it useless.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, asked if the county could save by contracting with a retail fuel provider, like the new Buc’ees planned for Genesis Rd.
Brock said the county does have a credit card system to use as a “back up” that ensures the gas purchased for county vehicles is not taxed like retail gas purchases. But the county pays more for that fuel by the gallon than it does for the bulk purchase.
“And the sheriff’s office, they’re all over the county. Coming back into town [for fuel] can be a logistics issue,” Brock added.
But the county has a variety of vehicles that may not be able to serve some of the vehicles they need to serve, like heavy equipment from the road department.
Sherrill asked the finance office to work with Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster to evaluate the options of replacing the system, contracting with a local distributor or instituting a credit card system and report back to the committee. The motion was supported by Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, and unanimously approved by the committee.
The county set its fuel budget with an average price of $2.75 per gallon for gasoline and $3 per gallon for diesel fuel. It has paid an average of $2.20 per gallon for gasoline and $2.23 per gallon for diesel fuel since the new fiscal year began July 1, with a year-to-date fuel cost of $173,476.15.
