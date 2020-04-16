Cumberland County commissioners will consider adopting a no-growth initial budget resolution for fiscal year 2020-’21 for all departments in county government due to the COVID-19 pandemic when it meets April 20.
The resolution is due to the uncertainty of the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the resolution.
“The state of Tennessee recently adopted a no-growth budget and County Mayor Allen Foster has advised all departments that report to him do the same … budgets may be amended at a later date when the financial impact on county operations is better known,” the resolution states.
The resolution further states the county encourages all elected officials to follow the lead of state legislature, governor and Foster to submit a no-growth budget for the initial round for fiscal year 2020-’21 budget deliberations.
Commissioners on the county’s budget committee agreed via email not to meet earlier this month due to COVID-19 concerns and to send the budget resolutions straight to the county commission to review at its meeting April 20.
An email was sent by Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, to the members of the budget committee and Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock.
“The budget committee agenda items for April 7 are few so far and appear noncontroversial to me. Unless committee members want to meet via telephone conference call, I think this would be a good month for the budget committee not to meet and take budget committee items to the full commission,” Stone wrote.
The county commission will hold its meeting April 20 at 6 p.m. via telephone conference call, according to Foster.
In an email to the Chronicle, Foster wrote, “It will be a teleconference. My intent is to release the recording right after the meeting is over, as long as there are no technological glitches. It will be on the county website. The access for the press will be via the recording after.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 states, “Each governing body must make reasonable efforts to ensure that the public access to the meeting via electronic means is live access, but if the governing body cannot provide such live public access despite reasonable efforts, the governing body must make a clear audio or video recording of the meeting available to the public as soon as practicable following the meeting, and in no event more than two business days after the meeting.”
Foster said Ben Lomand has donated a teleconference line to the county for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had hoped to find a way to live stream [meetings] but I can't see a good way to do it. We don't have a technology department to work on these types of issues, so it is up to me,” Foster said. “I talked to Ben Lomand to see if there was a way to live stream a conference call from their software, but there isn’t. If the meetings continue to need to be held electronically, I will try to find time and funds to invest in a more robust system. In the meantime, we will comply with the executive order by making the audio recording available after any meetings that are held.”
Foster said, “Like with many other issues during this time, we are doing the best we can with what we have under less than ideal circumstances. We have always endeavored to be open with our meetings and will continue to do so.”
The city of Crossville is streaming its meetings via Zoom video and the Cumberland County Board of Education is streaming its meetings live on its Facebook page.
In February the county’s budget committee adopted its meeting calendar for fiscal year 2010-’21 budget deliberations. Although the meeting calendar has not changed, it could be revised, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and Lee’s stay at home order.
The first of those meetings is scheduled May 7, which is an all-day meeting.
“Assuming the resolution is adopted, we would adjust the process and calendar accordingly,” Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock, wrote in an emailed statement.
The approved meeting calendar has budget deliberation meetings starting May 7 through Aug. 10 with a tentative special-called meeting of the county commission for fiscal year 2020-’21 budget approval.
